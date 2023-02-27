Do you have what it takes to find the Traitors - or to betray the Faithfuls?

A second season of the hit BBC series The Traitors has officially been announced, with host Claudia Winkleman confirming the news in a video shared on Twitter which also revealed that applications for the show have also opened to the public.

Appearing in the Traitors’ hooded cloak, Winkleman says to the camera: “Hi, it’s Claud here. Sorry to interrupt, I’ve got a small question for you, and yes, you’re right, the cloak might be giving it away. Here’s the thing - can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the round table?

“What I’m asking is… Would you like to play?”

If you think you have what it takes to take on the Traitors or fool the Faithfuls, this is everything you need to know.

What is The Traitors?

The Traitors is a reality TV series, based on the Dutch show called De Varraders, which sees a group of contestants taking part in various challenges to add money to their prize pot - however, among the players are the Traitors, a select few contestants who meet in secret and decide who from their fellow players, known as Faithfuls, they want to eliminate from the game.

Claudia Winkleman hosts the BBC series (Photo: BBC)

The aim of the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end of the game, but the Faithfuls won’t let them get away with it that easily.

Whilst trying to avoid being taken out, the Faithfuls must vote out for who they think are Traitors, but at the risk of voting out one of their fellow Faithfuls.

How do I apply?

If you think you have what it takes to be either a sleuthing Faithful or scheming Traitor, you can apply to take part in the new season. To do so, you’ll need to head over to the BBC website and fill out the online application form.

To get started, you’ll need to register first by filling out your name, email address, occupation, birthday and phone number.

The first question that applicants are asked are whether they would be a Traitor or Faithful, if given the choice, and why. While you are asked your preference about being a Traitor or Faithful in the show, you should note that if you are selected to take part, there is no guarantee that you’ll be given your preferred role.

The first season of the show proved to be a hit amongst viewers (Photo: BBC)

Next, you’re asked about your social media handles and how many followers you have on various platforms, like Twitter and Instagram. You’re then asked to write a bit about yourself before then being required to upload a one minute video talking about yourself, why you want to be on The Traitors, and what your game plan would be.

For your video, you’re asked to have your phone or device in landscape mode, to sit somewhere quiet and well lit and to not use a filter on the footage. You should try not to make your video any longer than one minute.

You’re also required to upload a variety of photos of yourself, including a headshot and full length picture.

Who is eligible to apply?

The eligibility criteria is as follows:

You are, or will be at least 18 years old at the time of applying for The Traitors

You have the right to legally reside in the UK

You must be available to take part in the programme for up to six weeks currently anticipated to be in Summer/Autumn 2023 - note that this may change without notice

You are not employed or engaged and have not been previously employed or engaged by any company within the All3media Group and/or the BBC and you are not an immediate relative of an employee of or worker for any company within the All3media Group and/or BBC

When do applications close?