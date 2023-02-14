BBC crime drama The Gold is based on the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery - the biggest robbery in British history

The 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery is believed to have been the biggest heist in history at the time with roughly £26 million worth of gold, cash, and diamonds stolen. What’s more, the infamous crime was an inside job. The story of the heist and its aftermath is told in gripping BBC One drama The Gold.

Ironically, Brink’s-Mat is a security company, but it was one of their own security guards that allowed a gang of robbers to access the Brink’s-Mat warehouse at Heathrow Airport. Six armed thieves tied up other guards and planned to steal the cash they found at the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they learned that as well as the money, the warehouse was protecting millions of pounds worth of gold bullion and diamonds. They stole as much as they could get their hands on.

The thieves luck eventually turned, as most of those involved in the robbery were caught and sent to prison - and some wound up dead under suspicious circumstances, leading some to suggest that the looted gold was cursed.

Despite the fact that those involved were brought to justice, roughly £10 million of the gold (worth £43 million today) is still unaccounted for, four decades after the heist.

Jack Lowden as Ken Noye in The Gold

What happened to the Brink’s-Mat robbers?

Anthony Black, the security guard who gave the robbers access to the warehouse, was sentenced to six years in prison for his part in the heist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micky McAvoy was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for armed robbery in 1984. He was also held responsible for repaying the entire amount stolen - he was released from prison in 2000 and died this January, aged 71.

Kenneth Noye was found guilty of conspiracy to handle the stolen goods - he was fined £500,000, with an additional £200,000 in costs, and sentenced to 14 years in prison in 1986. He was released after serving half his sentence. This wasn’t the end of Noye’s life of crime - in 1996 he killed a man in a road rage incident in Spain - he was extradited to the UK and given a life sentence for the killing in 2000. He was released on parole in 2019.

George Francis, who is believed to have become involved with the robbers after the heist, laundering hundreds of thousands of pounds for them, was shot dead whilst getting out of his car in south London in 2003, aged 63 - McAvoy was a suspect in the killing though his guilt was never proven.

Michael Relton, a solicitor, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his part in laundering the money.

Cast of BBC drama The Gold

Kathleen McAvoy, Micky’s wife, was charged with handling stolen money and given an 18 month suspended sentence - she was also ordered to hand over £250,000 which had been found at a farmhouse in Kent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian Reader was given an eight year prison sentence for conspiracy to handle stolen goods. He was later involved in the Hatton Garden raid in 2015 which was the subject of the 2017 film The Hatton Garden Job, where Reader was played by Larry Lamb, and the 2018 movie King of Thieves where he was played by Michael Caine.

In 1992, a further four people who had helped to launder the gold - Gordon John Parry, Brian Perry, Patrick Clark, and Jean Savage - were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison.

What happened to the Brinks-Mat gold?

Three tonnes of gold bullion (roughly 6,000 bars) was stolen in the 1983 heist - most of it has not been recovered. By 1996 it was believed that half of the stolen gold which had since been melted down, recast, and laundered, had been recirculated into the legitimate gold market.