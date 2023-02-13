The season 12 finale of BBC period drama Call the Midwife has been delayed as the Baftas awards ceremony will air in the show’s usual spot

The BBC has disrupted the programming of one of its most popular shows to make way for an annual awards ceremony. The Baftas will air over Call the Midwife’s spot, despite the ceremony likely to attract a far smaller audience.

The final episode of Call the Midwife season 12 was due to air this weekend but has been delayed due to coverage of the Baftas. Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond will host the Baftas awards ceremony which will air in Call the Midwife’s usual slot.

The two-hour awards show, which will celebrate the best of British and international film from the past year, comes in the middle of awards season and is a precursor to the BBC One on Sunday 19 February, which is when the Call the Midwife finale was expected to air.

Last year, the Baftas pulled in just 2.4 million viewers worldwide, whereas each episode of the current season of Call the Midwife has gained in excess of six million viewers, with the season finale expected to top 7 million when it eventually airs.

The episode will follow the worsening housing crisis in Poplar - and we will learn if Trixie and Matthew’s wedding will go ahead in the wake of Matthew’s father’s death.

When will the Call the Midwife finale air?

Due to the Baftas taking precedence, the Call the Midwife finale has been pushed back a week. It will now air at 8pm on Sunday 26 February on BBC One. The move was confirmed on Twitter, with the official Call the Midwife page tweeting: “NEWS!! Our #CallTheMidwife Series 12 finale has been delayed due to the live BAFTA Film Ceremony next Sunday! The final episode of Series 12 will now air in TWO weeks time - Sunday 26th February at 8pm. So put the champagne on ice – we promise you an unforgettable event…”

Some fans were unhappy with the move, believing that the BBC should have reserved the Call the Midwife spot and moved other programming around it - one Twitter user said: “Why couldn’t the BAFTAs be one week later instead? CTM is far more important”.

Another added: “They have other channels. Put the BAFTAs on one of those. I bet fewer people watch them than CTM. I’ve never bothered. So boring listening to speech after speech and then the rubbish programme or actor wins I stead of the brilliant one.”

A third asked: “Why couldn’t they have just done a double bill tonight?! Or shown it on iPlayer live then on BBC1 Monday night?! Or even the week after?!but at least it would be on iPlayer”.

All episodes from season 1-11 of Call the Midwife, and the first seven episodes of the latest season are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer . The season 12 finale will be available on iPlayer shortly after it has first aired on 26 February.

