Happy Valley will not be returning to our screens after its season 3 finale

Fans of the BBC One series Happy Valley are preparing for its dramatic conclusion tonight (5 February) with the series final ever episode.

The Yorkshire based crime drama returned to our screens on New Year’s Day following a seven-year hiatus. Starring Sarah Lancashire as sergeant Catherine Cawood, it follows her as she catches up with her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce, whom she blames for the death of her daughter.

Written by Sally Wainwright, the BBC One drama first appeared on our screens in 2014, captivating audiences with its engaging storylines. The finale will be the last ever episode of the series, with executive producer Will Johnston explaining the show “definitely isn’t coming back” for a fourth season during a BFI screening.

But what about fans who are just getting into the series or who are unable to watch it on TV, can Happy Valley be streamed and is it on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Happy Valley finale?

The finale of Happy Valley season 3 will air on BBC One tonight at 9pm. For those unable to tune in, it will be available to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Happy Valley is available to stream on BBC iPlayer (Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

What is Happy Valley about?

Happy Valley tells the story of West Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood as she comes to terms with the death of her daughter’s suicide. Season 3 begins with the discovery of human remains which police believe to belong to a gangland murder victim.

Cawood must lead the investigation into the killing whilst also dealing with her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce, whom she blames for her daughter’s death. The BBC synopsis reads: “It never goes away. Sgt Catherine Cawood is tough, defiant and facing her traumatic past. Sarah Lancashire in Sally Wainwright’s northern noir.”

Can Happy Valley be streamed?

Happy Valley is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. All episodes from the previous two seasons are available to stream, with new episodes from season 3 available to watch on the platform after they air on BBC One. To sign up for a BBC iPlayer account all you need is your email address, UK postcode and a valid TV licence.

How can I watch Happy Valley season 3?

The finale for Happy Valley season 3 will air on BBC One tonight at 9pm. The previous five episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Is Happy Valley on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

You can no longer watch Happy Valley on Netflix, season 1 and 2 of the crime drama were previously on the streaming platform but were removed in March 2020. Whilst on Amazon Prime Video, fans can purchase episodes for £2.49, season 1 and 2 for £4.99 or season 3 for £12.99.

Sally Wainwright attends the “Gentleman Jack” New York premiere in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Will there be a season 4 of Happy Valley?

Unfortunately for Happy Valley fans, season 3 will be the final instalment of the drama, with tonight’s finale being the series last ever episode. At a BFI screening, executive producer Will Johnston explained that the show would not be returning.