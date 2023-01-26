Happy Valley season three will come to an end in February. Producers Sally Wainwright and Will Johnston spoke about whether they will make a fourth season

Happy Valley returned after a long break this month with a dramatic third season. The Yorkshire-set series follows police sergeant Catherine Cawood who struggles to cope in the wake of her daughter’s suicide. As she is begins to get her life back, she encounters Tommy, the man she believed raped her daughter before she killed herself.

The third season of the show begins with the discovery of the remains of a suspected gangland murder victim. As she heads the investigation, Cawood, now nearing retirement, is brought back into contact with Tommy. She must also contend with her grandson, Tommy’s child, who is deciding what sort of relationship he wants to have with his father.

When does Happy Valley season 3 end?

The third season of Happy Valley premiered on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2023, almost seven years after the second season began. There are six episodes in the third season and they are airing weekly.

There are two more episodes of Happy Valley still to air - episode five at 9pm on Sunday 29 January, and the season finale at the same time on Sunday 5 February.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley

Will there be a season 4 of Happy Valley?

Sadly for Happy Valley fans there will not be a fourth season of the show. The series will come to a close with the season three finale in February. Writer, creator and executive producer on the series, Sally Wainwright, said: “I waited six years because I wanted to get to a point where Ryan would be old enough to start making choices about whether he wanted to have a relationship with his dad or not.

"And could he have a relationship with his dad, and how would Catherine feel about that? I really wanted to be able to explore that. It’s been great that we got Rhys back to play Ryan which has been fantastic, and he has done a really lovely job in that.

"That was always the intention, to have a gap and it has worked out just about right. Just the right period of time because he is now 16, so he can travel places by himself, he can make choices. He can do things behind Catherine’s back.

"The intention developed through conversations I had with Sarah to make it a three-parter, to make a trilogy. We always said this would be the final season and it is very definitely is the final season."

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce

Executive producer Will Johnston also spoke about why the drama will end with season three. Speaking at a BFI screening, he said: "It definitely isn’t coming back – and again this is [from] Sally and Sarah who completely and rightly feel that you can have too much of a good thing."

"We’re really not doing any more. You’re a few weeks away from the ending but when you get to it, I really hope you’ll feel content that if that’s the last you ever see of the characters of Happy Valley, it was a big way to go out."

Where can you watch Happy Valley season 1 and 2?