Channel 5 psychological thriller series The Catch, based on the novel by T.M. Logan, stars Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard, and Cathy Belton

Psychological drama series The Catch follows fisherman Ed who sees his calm family life come under threat when his daughter’s suspicious new boyfriend Ryan arrives on the scene. Ed is determined to do anything to protect his family unit, but he could lose control of himself in the process.

Ed is desperate to uncover the truth about Ryan before he takes his daughter away from him, but dark secrets from Ed’s own past threaten to come out - and they could cost him everything.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by journalist turned thriller writer T.M. Logan. The show is set in a coastal town in the south west of England, although the series was actually filmed in Ireland at a real harbour.

The series features a small cast of British and Irish actors who you will recognise from other popular dramas - meet the cast of The Catch:

Who is in the cast of The Catch?

Jason Watkins as Ed

Ed is a fisherman and family who sees his way of life come under threat when his daughter’s new boyfriend causes a major disruption. As he looks for dirt on the interloper he must also keep a lid on secrets of his own.

Watkins is known for his roles in comedy series Trollied, W1A, Around the World in 80 Days. He has also starred in dramas such as Taboo, The Crown, Des, and he played Winston Churchill in SAS Rogue Heroes.

The Catch, a new psychological Channel 5 thriller, is filmed in Ireland. (Credit: Channel 5)

Aneurin Barnard as Ryan

Ryan is the mysterious new boyfriend of Ed’s daughter Abbie - he is rich and handsome but has secrets of his own. When he tries to take Abbie away from her family, Ed sets out to stop him.

Barnard has starred in drama series The White Queen, War & Peace, and The Pact. He recently played Daniel Solace in Netflix thriller series 1899, and also voiced Gisbourned in the animated series Sherwood. His film credits include Dunkirk, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and The Goldfinch.

Cathy Belton as Claire

Claire is Ed’s wife in the series, and the mother of Abbie. Belton’s major roles include playing Patricia Hennessy in Irish crime drama Red Rock, and Norah Dillon in Hidden Assets. She played Ivy in period crime drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke, and has appeared in the comedy drama film Philomena.

Poppy Gilbert as Abbie

Abbie is Ed’s daughter whose life takes a sudden change with the arrival of her boyfriend Ryan. Gilbert’s previous roles include brief appearances in Call the Midwife and Midsomer Murders. She played Ginevra de Benci in historical drama Leonardo, took the titular role in drama Chloe, and appeared in two episodes of the BBC thriller series Sherwood.

Cathy Belton and Jason Watkins in The Catch

Other cast members include:

Brenda Fricker as Phyllis

Ian Pirie as Bob

Jade Jordan as Katz

Morgan Palmeria as George

Tracy Wiles as D.I Jennie Nott

Paul Sparkes as Pendrick

When is The Catch on TV?