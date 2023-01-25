Jason Watkins stars in the new Channel 5 drama which follows a father fearing losing his daughter after she meets a new mysterious man

A brand new Channel 5 drama has hit screens, with Jason Watkins leading the psychological thriller The Catch. Based on the 2020 best-selling novel by T.M Logan, the show centres on the character of Ed (Watkins) as he grapples with the fear of losing his daughter after she meets a new partner.

Alongside Jason Watkins, viewers will also be treated to performances by 1899’s Aneurin Barnard and Philomena star Cathy Belton. Although the impressive cast isn’t the only thing which will be wowing audiences.

The scenery in the show will give viewers a visual treat. Watkins’ character Ed and the rest of the cast can be seen in many shots throughout the show traversing sprawling countryside and stunning coastal locations.

But where exactly is the show filmed? And are you able to visit? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is The Catch filmed?

Throughout the show, viewers will learn that The Catch is set in an unnamed coastal town on the west coast of England. However, the filming location is a little further away.

The show was actually filmed in Ireland. Most scenes were shot in the town of Bray in County Wicklow, which is located around 12 miles outside of Dublin.

Even the cast were awestruck at the scenery of the Irish town. Watkins told Radio Times: "It’s surprising because you think Dublin is a city but it’s actually sort of a seaside resort in some respects. It’s surrounded by beaches, so when it was extraordinary weather it was 10 degrees hotter than it normally is at that time of year and it was sort of tropical.

He continued: “I think most people think that you’d go and have a weekend as a cultural thing but actually when you spread out, there’s the beautiful coastline, so we made the most of that in this."

When is The Catch on?

The Catch will air at 9pm on 25 January on Channel 5. The series will comprise of four episodes.

Each episode will be a hour-long feature. They will also air weekly in the same Wednesday 9pm timeslot on Channel 5.