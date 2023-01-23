Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, and Siobhán McSweeney star in a new Disney+ comedy about the only woman in the world without superpowers

Mairead Tyers as Jen, Sofia Oxenham as Carrie, and Siobhan McSweeney as Mary in Extraordinary (Credit: Natalie Seery/Disney+)

Extraordinary, a new sitcom about the only woman in the world without superpowers, is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 25 January.

The series, which is set to star Máiréad Tyers and Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, comes from debut screenwriter Emma Moran.

Here’s everything you need to know about Extraordinary.

What’s it about?

The official Disney+ synopsis for Extraordinary explains that the comedy “is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday… everyone, that is, except for Jen. She’s turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers.”

“Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of okay.”

Who stars in Extraordinary?

Máiréad Tyers plays Jen Regan, the only woman in the world without a superpower. Extraordinary is Tyers’ first major television role, though you might also recognise her from a brief appearance in ITVX’s Tell Me Everything, or from a supporting role in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Sofia Oxenham plays Carrie, Jen’s best friend. Oxenham is best known for a supporting role in Poldark, playing Tess Tregidden across eight episodes; you might also recognise her from guest appearances in Dracula and Doc Martin.

Siobhán McSweeney plays Mary, Jen’s mother. Before playing Sister Michael in Derry Girls, McSweeney appeared in the Paul Abbott comedy No Offence, crime drama The Fall, and the David Hare ‘state of the nation’ series Collateral. She’s also recently appeared in Holding, ITV’s adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel of the same name.

They’re joined by Bilal Hasna (Screw) as Carrie’s boyfriend Kash, Luke Rollason (The Sex Lives of Eels) as local stray Jizzlord, Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood) as Jen’s half-sister Andy, Robbie Gee (Desmond’s) as Jen’s stepfather Ian, and Ned Porteous (Emmerdale) as Luke.

Who writes and directs?

Extraordinary was created and written by Emma Moran, which she developed during an MA Screenwriting course at the University of Manchester. Moran has previously written jokes for Have I Got News For You, but this is her first major screenwriting credit.

The series was directed, meanwhile, by directed by Toby McDonald (Ragdoll), Jennifer Sheridan (Rules of the Game), and Nadira Amrani (On the Edge).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Extraordinary?

Extraordinary arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday 25 January. All eight episodes will be available to stream at once as part of a boxset.

You can sign up for Disney+ right here.

How many episodes are there?

Extraordinary is an eight-part comedy, with each episode coming in at around half an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

Obviously, it’s a little too early to say either way for sure, but as soon as Disney+ offers any sort of official comment we’ll update this piece with all the relevant information.

Why should I watch it?

