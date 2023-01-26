Lockwood & Co is a Netflix supernatural fantasy series starring Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman based on the young adult novels by author Jonathan Stroud

Teen fantasy series Lockwood & Co follows two teenage boys who team up with a gifted girl to hunt ghosts across London. As the trio battle supernatural forces, they begin to uncover a mystery that will change the course of human history.

The Netflix series is adapted from a best-selling young adult fantasy novel series, and the adaptation was initially announced way back in 2017. Filming finally got underway in the summer of 2021, and now, 18 months later, the show is about to land on the streaming platform. This is everything we know about Netflix series Lockwood & Co:

Who is in the cast of Lockwood & Co?

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

Rico Vina as Ned Shaw

Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

Ishtar Currie Wilson as Annabel Ward

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

Is Lockwood & Co based on a book?

Yes, the Netflix series is based on a young adult book series of the same name by fantasy author Jonathan Stroud. There are five novels in the series - The Screaming Staircase, The Whispering Skull, The Hollow Boy, The Creeping Shadow, and The Empty Grave, and one short story, The Dagger in the Desk. The first season of Lockwood & Co is primarily based on the first two books in the series.

Stroud has written several other novels including The Bartimaeus Sequence series, which has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide. The film and TV rights for The Bartimaeus Sequence were purchased by Star Media in 2019 - but The Lockwood & Co books are the first to be adapted for the screen.

What is the Lockwood & Co age rating?

The series carries a TV-14 meaning that the show might not be suitable for children under the age of 14. The series contains some strong language and fantasy violence throughout.

There are also mild supernatural horror elements in the series, including evil spirits and ghosts, and the series revolves around a pair of ghost hunters. The Lockwood and Co book series, which the Netflix show is based on, is recommended for children aged 7-12+.

When is the Lockwood & Co Netflix release date?

Lockwood & Co will be released on Netflix on Friday 27 January - there are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released on the same day.

Lockwood & Co is a fantasy series about three ghost hunters

Will there be a season 2 of Lockwood & Co?

Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a second season of Lockwood & Co, however, series star, Ruby Stokes, told Cosmopolitan UK : “I’d love to see it go again. That’s what I hoped for. I’d love to see Lucy’s character evolve, and see where Lockwood and Co goes.. Who else might come to the agency or leave the agency in turn?”

There are three more books and a novella in the series, so there is certainly scope for the show to be renewed. If Netflix does give season two the greenlight, you can expect to arrive about 18 months later based on how long it took to make season one.

Is there a trailer for Lockwood & Co?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

