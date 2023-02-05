The final episode of the popular BBC drama will air tonight

Fans of the BBC One series Happy Valley are preparing for its dramatic conclusion tonight (5 February) with the season 3 finale.

The Yorkshire based crime drama returned to our screens on New Year’s Day following a seven-year hiatus. Starring Sarah Lancashire as sergeant Catherine Cawood, the series follows her as she catches up with her nemesis Tommy, whom she blames for the death of her daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Written by Sally Wainwright, the crime drama first appeared on our screens in 2014, along with its gritty theme tune. But, who sings the Happy Valley theme song and what are the lyrics? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who sings the Happy Valley theme song?

The Happy Valley theme song is Trouble Town, by musician Jake Bugg. The single was the main song from his debut album named Jake Bugg which was released in 2012, two years before Happy Valley season one was released on BBC One.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley (Photo: BBC/Red Productions)

Advertisement

Who is Jake Bugg?

Born in Nottingham in 1994, the singer-songwriter’s real name is Jake Edwin Charles Kennedy. Jake Bugg rose to fame after he performed on the BBC’s Introducing stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2011, when he was just 16-years-old. He released his debut album, titled Jake Bugg, the following year, which reached number one in the UK charts.

Advertisement

Popular songs from him include Lightning Bolt, Country Song and Trouble Town. The musician has released four more albums including Shangri La (2013), On My One (2016), Hearts that Strain (2017) and Saturday Night, Sunday Morning (2021).

Jake Bugg plays in Nottingham in 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, the artist had considered leaving the music industry. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016 he said: “There was a time where (my label) were like, ‘We need some more songs. We need to put you with some writers’. I was like, ‘If this is how it’s going to be for the rest of my life, if I don’t have that freedom to express myself, then there’s no point in me even trying to do it anymore. I’m a songwriter’.”

What are the lyrics to Jake Bugg’s Trouble Town?

The theme song is the main single released from musician Jake Bugg’s debut album which was released in 2012. Other popular songs from the album included Country Song and Lightning Bolt. Bugg has gone on to release four more albums including Shangri La (2013), On My One (2016), Hearts that Strain (2017) and Saturday Night, Sunday Morning (2021).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Bugg’s songs have been featured, his single Lightning Bolt was used during the London Olympics in 2012. Here are the lyrics to Jake Bugg’s Trouble Town according to Genius lyrics:

Stuck in speed bump city where the only thing that’s prettyIs the thought of getting out. There’s a tower block overhead, all you’ve got’s your benefits and you’re barely scraping by.

Kick the bottom, make troubles flee, smoke until our eyes would bleed the spark will pop the seed. Hear the sirens down the street, the kids get light on their feet or they’ll be in the back seat.

Sittin’ on the pavement boy, you missed your payment and they’re gonna find you soon. If there’s a beating in the rain, if there’s a little bit of pain man, you’re the one it happens to.

Advertisement

If I talk of getting out I only hear the laughter loud, it’s got an ugly echo. Somewhere there’s a secret road to take me far away, I know, but ‘til then I am hollow.

Stuck in speed bump city, where the only thing that’s pretty is the thought of getting out.

Advertisement

What is the meaning behind the song?

The lyrics of the song are believed to reference Jake Bugg’s experience growing up in his home town of Clifton in Nottinghamshire, which also was the setting for the song’s music video. When asked by NME what his favourite song lyric from his debut album was, Jake Bugg referenced Trouble Town. He said: “I guess, if there was one to pick out, it would be ‘stuck in speedbump city’ from Trouble Town, because I had that line in my head for ages, but I never knew how to put it into a song.”

Advertisement

When is the Happy Valley finale?