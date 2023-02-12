12 new islanders are heading into Love Island for Casa Amor

Love Island 2023 (ITV)

Love Island fans are set to be treated to plenty of excitement and drama in the coming weeks as Casa Amor makes its long awaited return.

The couples from the original line up will be divided and the boys leave their partners to move to a new villa with six brand new bombshells, while the girls are also joined by six new male singletons.

Casa Amor acts as the ultimate relationship test on the show and over the years it has inspired some of the most dramatic recoupling scenes in Love Island history such as Andrew Le Page recoupling with Coco Lodge and Josh Denzel recoupling with Kaz Crossley.

The new arrivals have a short window of opportunity to make their mark on the show and secure their place in the main villa.

Here we take a look at all the new arrivals you can expect to see in Casa Amor.

Who are the new girls at Casa Amor?

Layla Al-Mowani

Layla, 28, from London (ITV)

Age: 28

Handle: laylaalmowani

Followers on 12 February: 7,541

From: South West London

What we know: Layla Al-Mowani is a 28-year-old brand managing director from London. She describes herself as loud and confident and aims to be a standout islander. Al-Mowani is the ex-partner of pop-star Conor Maynard

Sammy Jones

Sammy, 27, from Leicester (ITV)

Age: 27

Handle: sammymayjames

Followers on 12 February: 4,611

From: Leicester

What we know: Sammy Jones is promising to bring good vibes to the villa but she is also determined to get the man she wants. Jones has described Casey as the person she has her eye on and she has described him as “looking a bit like Bradley Cooper.”

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo

Cynthia, 25, from London (ITV)

Age: 25

Handle: cynthiataiwo_

Followers on 12 February: 1,361

From: North London

What we know: Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo is a dental receptionist and a baker who describes herself as a girls’ girl. But she is willing to step on toes to get the guy she wants.

Sanam Harrinanan

Sanam, 24, from Bedford (ITV)

Age: 24

Handle: sanamiee

Followers on 12 February: 9,965

From: Bedford

What we know: Sanam Harrinanan is a social worker from Bedford. She describes her ideal partner as someone with good banter and a strong sense of humour.

Lydia Karakyriakou

Lydia, 22, from Glasgow (ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: lydiakarax

Followers on 12 February: 31,400

From: Glasgow

What we know: Lydia Karakyriakou is a retail customer assistant who describes herself as a bit of a flirt. Heading into the villa she currently has her eye on Casey.

Lydna Flix

Lynda, 22, from Salford (ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: lyndaflix

Followers on 12 February: 5,676

From: Salford

What we know: Lydna Flix is a health care assistant and singer from Salford. She is hoping to attract someone with a good personality who wont hold back from expressing their feelings.

Who are the new boys at Casa Amor?

Kain Reed

Kain, 21, from Gateshead (ITV)

Age: 21

Handle: kain.reed

Followers on 12 February: 5,675

From: Gateshead

What we know: Kain Reed is an energy consultant from Gateshead, near Newcastle. He currently has his sights set on Samie but says he would also be open to getting to know Lana.

Ryan Weekley

Ryan, 22, from Nottingham (ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: ryanweekley1

Followers on 12 February: 3,447

From: Nottingham

What we know: Ryan Weekley is a 22-year-old steel erector from Nottingham he describes himself as funny and outgoing. He claims he is looking for a best friend in a girl and someone who he can go on plenty of holidays with.

Frankie Davey

Frankie, 22, from Ipswich (ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: frankie_davey

Followers on 12 February: 21,100

From: Ipswich

What we know: Frankie Davey is a professional boxer from Ipswich with a record of four victories and one draw, according to BoxRec.

He is keeping his cards close to his chest in terms of who he has his eyes on but claims there are two girls in his sights.

Maxwell Samuda

Maxwell, 23, from London (ITV)

Age: 23

Handle:maxwellsamua

Followers on 12 February: 12,200

From: London

What we know: Maxwell Samuda is a finance student who currently works as a restaurant host. He describes himself as energetic and outgoing and currently has his eyes on Samie.

Bayley Mummery

Bayley, 25, from Surrey (ITV)

Age: 25

Handle: bayley_mummery

Followers on 12 February: 2,889

From: Surrey

What we know: Operations manager Bayley Mummery describes himself as in touch with his feelings and prides himself on realness. He describes Samie as the person he is most looking forward to meeting.

Martin Akinola

Martin, 27, from Dublin (ITV)

Age: 27

Handle: mart1n.jr

Followers on 12 February: 5,002

From: Dublin

