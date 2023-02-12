Love Island fans are set to be treated to plenty of excitement and drama in the coming weeks as Casa Amor makes its long awaited return.
The couples from the original line up will be divided and the boys leave their partners to move to a new villa with six brand new bombshells, while the girls are also joined by six new male singletons.
Casa Amor acts as the ultimate relationship test on the show and over the years it has inspired some of the most dramatic recoupling scenes in Love Island history such as Andrew Le Page recoupling with Coco Lodge and Josh Denzel recoupling with Kaz Crossley.
The new arrivals have a short window of opportunity to make their mark on the show and secure their place in the main villa.
Here we take a look at all the new arrivals you can expect to see in Casa Amor.
Who are the new girls at Casa Amor?
Layla Al-Mowani
- Age: 28
- Handle: laylaalmowani
- Followers on 12 February: 7,541
- From: South West London
What we know: Layla Al-Mowani is a 28-year-old brand managing director from London. She describes herself as loud and confident and aims to be a standout islander. Al-Mowani is the ex-partner of pop-star Conor Maynard
Sammy Jones
- Age: 27
- Handle: sammymayjames
- Followers on 12 February: 4,611
- From: Leicester
What we know: Sammy Jones is promising to bring good vibes to the villa but she is also determined to get the man she wants. Jones has described Casey as the person she has her eye on and she has described him as “looking a bit like Bradley Cooper.”
Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo
- Age: 25
- Handle: cynthiataiwo_
- Followers on 12 February: 1,361
- From: North London
What we know: Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo is a dental receptionist and a baker who describes herself as a girls’ girl. But she is willing to step on toes to get the guy she wants.
Sanam Harrinanan
- Age: 24
- Handle: sanamiee
- Followers on 12 February: 9,965
- From: Bedford
What we know: Sanam Harrinanan is a social worker from Bedford. She describes her ideal partner as someone with good banter and a strong sense of humour.
Lydia Karakyriakou
- Age: 22
- Handle: lydiakarax
- Followers on 12 February: 31,400
- From: Glasgow
What we know: Lydia Karakyriakou is a retail customer assistant who describes herself as a bit of a flirt. Heading into the villa she currently has her eye on Casey.
Lydna Flix
- Age: 22
- Handle: lyndaflix
- Followers on 12 February: 5,676
- From: Salford
What we know: Lydna Flix is a health care assistant and singer from Salford. She is hoping to attract someone with a good personality who wont hold back from expressing their feelings.
Who are the new boys at Casa Amor?
Kain Reed
- Age: 21
- Handle: kain.reed
- Followers on 12 February: 5,675
- From: Gateshead
What we know: Kain Reed is an energy consultant from Gateshead, near Newcastle. He currently has his sights set on Samie but says he would also be open to getting to know Lana.
Ryan Weekley
- Age: 22
- Handle: ryanweekley1
- Followers on 12 February: 3,447
- From: Nottingham
What we know: Ryan Weekley is a 22-year-old steel erector from Nottingham he describes himself as funny and outgoing. He claims he is looking for a best friend in a girl and someone who he can go on plenty of holidays with.
Frankie Davey
- Age: 22
- Handle: frankie_davey
- Followers on 12 February: 21,100
- From: Ipswich
What we know: Frankie Davey is a professional boxer from Ipswich with a record of four victories and one draw, according to BoxRec.
He is keeping his cards close to his chest in terms of who he has his eyes on but claims there are two girls in his sights.
Maxwell Samuda
- Age: 23
- Handle:maxwellsamua
- Followers on 12 February: 12,200
- From: London
What we know: Maxwell Samuda is a finance student who currently works as a restaurant host. He describes himself as energetic and outgoing and currently has his eyes on Samie.
Bayley Mummery
- Age: 25
- Handle: bayley_mummery
- Followers on 12 February: 2,889
- From: Surrey
What we know: Operations manager Bayley Mummery describes himself as in touch with his feelings and prides himself on realness. He describes Samie as the person he is most looking forward to meeting.
Martin Akinola
- Age: 27
- Handle: mart1n.jr
- Followers on 12 February: 5,002
- From: Dublin
What we know: Martin Akinola is a senior software engineer who is aiming to find love in the villa. He is close friends with last year’s star Dami Hope and claims he has had advice from his friend before heading on to the show.