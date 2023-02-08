Claudia Fogarty is the daughter of former I’m A Celeb winner Carl Fogarty

Claudia Fogarty is the new bombshell in the Love Island villa. (ITV)

Love Island fans were treated to a surprise arrival as blonde bombshell Claudia Fogarty strode into the South African villa.

Fogarty arrived at the end of the show’s iconic heart rate challenge wearing a red lace bodysuit with matching wings before treating the male islanders to a dance session.

Fogarty arrives at the villa at what she describes as the “perfect time” in her life and she claims she is bidding to find “the one” in the Love Island villa during her time on the reality TV programme.

Here is all you need to know about the latest bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

Who is Claudia Fogarty?

Claudia Fogarty is a 28-year-old businesswoman who is based in Blackburn. Fogarty owns a clothing boutique named Storm Fashion which she runs alongside her influencer sister Danielle.

How many Instagram followers does she have?

Claudia Fogarty enters the villa with a following of 31,900 on Instagram, although this figure is likely to increase significantly in the coming weeks during her time on the hit ITV programme.

Claudia Fogarty made a shock arrival at the end of the heart beat challenge. (ITV)

Her fashion page has a following of 15,300 on Instagram and has a handle of @sister.stories.

Who is Claudia’s dad?

The Fogarty family are now strangers to the spotlight and Claudia is the daughter of former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Carl Fogarty.

Carl Fogarty, often referred to as Foggy, was the winner of 2014 edition of the programme, reaching the final of the show alongside X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden and TV presenter and model Melanie Sykes.

Fogarty formed a close friendship with Quickenden during his time in the jungle and the X Factor star was in a three-year relationship with Foggy’s daughter Danielle from 2015 until 2018.

Fogarty initially rose to fame after a decorated and successful career in motorsport which saw him record a total of 59 race wins. During his career from 1988-2000, Foggy won a total of four Superbike World Championship titles. The bulk of his success came in the Ducati team.

Foggy was also appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1998 for his contributions to the sport.

Is she Tom Clare’s ex?

Claudia Fogarty arrived into the villa in style amid the show’s iconic heart rate challenge, much to the delight of some of the single boys in the villa including Casey O’Gorman.

However, many viewers watching the show have speculated whether she is the ex of fellow contestant Tom Clare. The football star looked shocked at the arrival of Fogarty and many have questioned on social media whether the pair knew of each other before the show.

One user tweeted: “Is the new girl Tom’s ex? Because that was a genuine look of terror on his face.”

While another posted: “Tom’s, “Oh F*** is giving this bombshell has to be because she’s one his exes.”

There is currently no information to suggest this is the case at this moment in time, but viewers are set to find out in the coming episodes.