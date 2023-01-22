Love Island has returned to ITV2 but who are the favourites to win it?

Love Island has returned to our screens for a special winter edition.

The popular ITV2 reality series is airing its first season of 2023 and it features a return to the villa in South Africa. It is the first time the show has gone back to the country since 2020, due to restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another group of singletons have been selected in the hope of finding love - and winning the grand prize at the end of the competition. Love Island will also be back for the usual summer season in Spain later this year.

Presenter and DJ Maya Jama has taken over the hosting duties for the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August. She will also host the summer edition of Love Island in 2023.

ITV have already revealed the Love Island lineup, with familiar faces including Farmer Will, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok. The reality dating show is already bringing the drama before it even starts by giving viewers the power to vote for episide one’s bombshell.

Here is all you need to know:

Who are the current couples in the villa?

A dramatic recoupling took place in the latest episode, which aired on Friday (20 January). It was the first of the season.

David Salako became the first Love Islander to be dumped from the villa after a recoupling left him single. He had mad his move with Tanya Manhenga but she decided to remain coupled up with Shaq Muhammad.

The current list of couples is as follows:

Lana and Will

Anna-May and Kai

Olivia and Haris

Tanya and Shaq

Taynal and Ron

Zara and Tom

Two new bombshells will enter the villa on Sunday (22 January) in Australian pair Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters.

Which will finish top female in Love Island Winter 2023? Cr: ITV/Love Island

Who are the favourites for Winter Love Island 2023?

It is still early days in the villa for the latest series of the ITV2 show with just one week down. However an early favourite has emerged with the bookies.

Oddschecker has Lana Jenkins (5/2), Anna-May Robey (5/1), Olivia Hawkins (5/1) and Zara Deniz (6/1) are the current outright favourite winners from the women. While Ron Hall (9/4), Kai Fagan (5/1), Shaq Muhammed (6/1) and Tom Clare (8/1) are the favourites for the men.

How long does Love Island last?

Love Island seasons generally last for eight weeks, with the winter edition keeping to this format, this means that fans can expect to enjoy the drama until March 2023.

When is the final?

If Love Island 2023 does run for its usual eight weeks, that means the final could potentially air on Monday 13 March.

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The first Winter Love Island since 2020 will see contestants travel to a luxury villa in South Africa. The Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the Franschhoek wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”.

