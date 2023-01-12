Viewers can choose between Tom Clare or Ellie Spence as the first bombshell to make their way into the villa

If there’s one thing that Love Island fans love, it’s a bit of drama - and what better way to kick off the new season by leaving it up to the public to decide on the first bombshell to enter the villa ?

The ITV2 show announced the latest twist on social media, introducing two potential bombshells to stir up trouble.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Tom Clare?

Tom Clare is a 23 year old semi-professional footballer from Barnsley. He is a striker for Macclesfield and was the top scorer during the inaugural 2021/22 season after scoring 23 times.

In his pre-villa interview, Clare said: “I’m a good laugh, a good vibe. I’m not snakey, I don’t like that kind of stuff. If I’ve got an issue with someone I’ll speak to them. I’m loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don’t like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I’m very protective.”

He added: “My family know how loyal and genuine I am. I’d just do anything for anyone and I always treat someone how they treat me. I judge people on how they are with me. My friends would think I’m a good laugh, a top guy to be around, probably take all the girls off them.”

Will you be voting for Tom Clare as the first bombshell? (Photo: ITV)

Regarding his involvement in the show, Macclesfield said in a statement: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year’s Love Island competition. Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first ever signings back in 2021.

“Despite the fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom’s calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level. Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.

“We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course.”

Who is Ellie Spence?

Ellie Spence is a 25 year old Business Development Executive at a law firm from Norwich.

In her interview, Spence said: “I’ve been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it’s been dry for the last year, I don’t know what happened, it’s just not been a great time for me so I’m ready to find my husband.”

Or will you be sending in Ellie Spence? (Photo: ITV)

She continued: “[I’m] super caring and kind but also a little bit of a liability, but in a fun way. You know when you have the mums of the group when you go out? I’m the one swinging on the chandelier refusing to go home. I’m definitely a good time girl.”

Who is in the 2023 lineup?

The starting lineup for the upcoming season goes as follows:

Left to right: Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey. Kai Fagan, Tanya Manhenga, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Lana Jenkins, Haris Namani, Will Young and Olivia Hawkins (Photo: ITV)

Olivia Hawkins, 27, a ring girl and actress from Brighton

Tanya Manhenga, 22, a biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool

Tanyel Revan, 26, a hair stylist from North London

Lana Jenkins, 25, a makeup artist from Luton

Anna-May Robey, 20, a payroll administrator from Swansea

Kai Fagan, 24, a science and PE teacher from Manchester

Ron Hall, 25, a financial advisor from Essex

Shaq Muhammad, 24, an airport security officer from London

Will Young , 23, a farmer from Buckinghamshire

Haris Namani, 21, a TV salesman from Doncaster

How do I vote for who will enter the villa?

As Love Island fans know by now, a number of bombshells will be making their way into the villa to cause trouble throughout the course of the show - and for the first time, viewers can choose who’d they like to see as the very first bombshell of the season.

Earlier today (Thursday 12 January) on Twitter, the official Love Island account wrote: “Who will be the first bombshell? YOU decide. Head to the app now to vote to send Ellie or Tom into the villa! Vote closes on Friday 13th January #LoveIsland”

So if you’d like to make your opinion known, head over to the Love Island app to cast your vote now. If you don’t already have the app, you can download it for free from either the Google Play store or the Apple store.