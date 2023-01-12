‘A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you’ she sings on a new collaboration with Bizarrap

Colombian superstar Shakira has let it all out on a highly anticipated single with viral super-producer, Bizarrap.

The pop megastar speaks on her split with footballer Gerard Piqué - the couple were in a relationship for 11 years before they called it quits last year - over an electronic beat, and declares “a wolf like me isn’t for guys like you,” a clear reference to her 2009 hit, ‘She Wolf’.

On Tuesday (10 January), Argentinean producer Bizarrap revealed that Shakira would be the latest guest on his BZRP Music Session series, and the clock immediately started ticking down until the YouTube clip was made public. It was released just a day later on 11 January.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What does Shakira say?

Shakira at a screening of the film ‘Elvis’ during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 (Photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

On one of the track’s most cutting lyrics, Shakira sings in Spanish: “I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me.”

“It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticise you,” she continues. “I just make music, sorry if it splashes you.” Crucially, the Spanish word for “splash” is “salpique”, and Shakira pauses to accentuate the “pique" syllable, a blatant wink to her ex. "I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you," she also sings in reference to Piqué’s new relationship.

It’s not the first time the Latin pop superstar has touched on her split with former Barcelona centre-back Piqué in her music, and her collaboration with Bizarrap follows a track she released with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna last October.

The track was accompanied by a video which showed Shakira walking through the streets with a hole in her chest as those around her trampled on her heart. Both that song and her new track with Bizarrap are expected to be included as part of an upcoming Shakira album of new material.

Earlier this week, the singer reportedly wrote a letter to several Spanish media sources expressing her anger at her ex-partner for allowing their nine-year-old son Milan to be part of a live webcast without her consent.

Piqué was broadcasting live on Twitch to launch his new Kings League eSports endeavour, when he reportedly informed spectators that Milan had unexpectedly requested to participate.

In response to the move, Shakira reportedly wrote “I have not given my consent to this,” while Spanish outlet Marca reported that a letter from the singer’s office said she “in no case gave her prior consent nor was she consulted about the participation of her son Milan in the broadcast.”

Who is Bizarrap?

Bizarrap is 24-year-old Argentine DJ and record producer Gonzalo Julián Conde. He specialises in EDM, Latin trap and rap music, and is known for his BZRP Music Sessions, which he records with a wide variety of artists.

