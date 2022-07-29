Shakira is accused of tax fraud in Spain

Shakira could face up to 8 years in prison if she is convicted in a trial for alleged tax fraud.

Prosecutors in Spain have confirmed they will ask a court to jail the Colombian pop star if she is convicted.

Shakira is facing a trial after being indicted on six charges.

What is Shakira accused of?

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (£12.2m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

How has Shakira responded?

Her publicists in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer”.

They accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Shakira’s public relations team said the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euro (£2.5m) in interest.

Could she be fined?

The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros (£20.2m).

Is Shakira still with Gerard Pique?

Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Shakira. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Previous stars who faced tax fraud cases in Spain?

Shakira is not the famous person to face tax fraud charges in Spain.

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Javier Mascherano have all been convicted of tax evasion in recent years.

Alexis Sanchez was sentenced to 16 months in jail in 2018 but avoided spending time behind bars as first-time offenders avoid jail if the ruling is less than two years.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in Spain.

He did not have to serve any time behind bars.

In 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo pleaded guilty to tax fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence.

He was in court for about 45 minutes and signed an agreement which will cost him nearly 19 million euro (£16.7 million) in fines.

Who is Shakira?

She is a Colombian pop star.

Her career began at the age of 13 after making her recording debut with Sony Music Colombia.

She first rose to prominence in the Hispanic world with her albums Pies Descalzos (1995) and Dónde Están los Ladrones? (1998).

Her first English-language album Laundry Service was released in 2001 and it sold over 13 million copies world wide.

It featured the hits Whenever, Wherever and Underneath Your Clothes.