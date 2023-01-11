The YouTuber adopted Pearl back in 2018 under the belief that she was a ‘mini pig’

Logan Paul has hit headlines once again, shortly after coming under fire for his CryptoZoo NFT project which was labelled a “scam” by fellow YouTuber Coffeezilla.

In the latest in the Paul saga, the YouTuber has been accused of abandoning his pet pig Pearl after she was found “abandoned in a field” by the Gentle Barn.

Advertisement

This is everything you need to know.

Did Logan Paul have a pig called Pearl?

Advertisement

On 6 September 2018, Paul posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he and his girlfriend at the time, Chloe Bennet, adopted a piglet, which they named Pearl. Paul supposedly adopted the piglet under the belief that she was a teacup pig, which stay quite small.

Pearl went on to appear in a number of Paul’s videos, and in July 2019 the YouTuber adopted a second pig named Piggy Smalls as a companion for Pearl.

Advertisement

On Twitter in February 2020, Paul posted a picture of a fully grown, definitely not teacup sized, Pearl with the caption: “I bought Pearl over a year ago. I was told she was a mini pig… she’s not.”

The tweet quickly went viral and has amassed over 46,000 likes since it was posted.

Advertisement

What happened to Pearl?

On Monday (9 January), the Gentle Barn, a farm animal sanctuary in the US, posted a video on its TikTok account in which it said it had rescued Pearl after receiving a call about “a pig abandoned in a field”. The video, which contained a variety of clips of Pearl, said that the pig was “lucky to still be alive” and that she had “mangled ears and a broken heart”.

Advertisement

In the caption of the TikTok, the Gentle Barn wrote: “Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She’s clearly been through so much trauma that we can’t begin to imagine, but she’s now safe with us at The Gentle Barn.

“From what we’ve been told, it’s believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy “mini pigs” or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they’re sadly discarded.

“While we don’t know everything she’s been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love.”

Advertisement

Did Logan Paul abandon Pearl?

Paul has denied abandoning Pearl, explaining on Twitter that he had had the pig rehomed when he moved to Puerto Rico. Paul announced in February 2021 that he would be making the move after he “fell in love” with the island.

Advertisement

In a thread of tweets responding to the news about Pearl, he said: “Pearl was rehomed to an amazing Ranch that I visited in Santa Clarita when I moved to Puerto Rico. I was unable to bring her to the island. She lived there happily for 10 months before the owner sold the Ranch. She was rehomed [without] my knowledge to the Farmer across the street.

“As far as I know, the Farmer called the Gentle Barn to pick her up, & denies there was a second pig - Pearl was transferred alone. This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation, I had Pearl for 2 years.

“I’m beyond thankful to the @TheGentleBarn for taking her in & will do whatever I need to aid in Pearl’s care.”

Advertisement

An email which has been shared by TMZ has shown that Paul has reached out to the Gentle Barn to thank the organisation for saving Pearl, and to explain the situation regarding her rehoming.