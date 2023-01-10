The 36 year old is set to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days

Following his arrest on 29 December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking , an article from a Romanian news outlet has claimed that either Andrew Tate or his brother, Tristan , who was also arrested, has been taken to hospital a week after being placed in custody.

Tate is to appear in court in Romania today, 10 January, to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Is Andrew Tate in the hospital?

Romanian news outlet Antena 3 reported an exclusive that claimed “one of the brothers” has been taken to hospital, however did not name whether it was Tate himself or his brother, Tristan. The article said that the brothers received a routine medical visit during the first days of their arrest, and that one of them had ended up in the hospital.

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape (Photo: YouTube)

It said that one of the brothers “notified the central detention centre and stated he had certain medical problems” and that he was subsequently taken to a “specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital”.

Carmina Pricopie, who wrote the article, added: “Now, from my information, he is again in the central detention centre of the Capital Police.”

What did he say on Twitter?

On 8 January, on Twitter, Tate linked to a different Romanian article from Spy News which reported the same story, and added: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

His cryptic tweet has left his followers somewhat confused, with one person replying: “That literally was the worst update ever.”

Since then, Tate has released a number of other tweets as well as retweets which maintain his innocence.

What’s going on with his arrest?

The 36-year-old British-US citizen, who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was detained on December 29 north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who has also been charged. Two Romanian suspects are also in custody. All four of them have challenged the arrest extension that was granted to prosecutors on December 30.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian citizens were arrested (Photo: Romania TV)

A document explaining the judge’s motivation for the extension says “the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored” and that they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition”.

A verdict on the appeal is expected to come later on Tuesday, Eugen Vidineac, the Romanian lawyer representing Tate, told The Associated Press.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said after the late December raids that it had identified six victims in the case who were subjected by the group to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

The agency said victims were lured by pretences of love, and later intimidated and subjected to other controlling tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap substantial financial gains.

A general view taken on December 30, 2022 shows the main building of the Bucharest Court in Bucharest, Romania, where former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate is expected to appear for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group (Photo AFP via Getty Images)

Prosecutors have seized a total of 15 luxury cars — at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers — and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for DIICOT.

She said that if prosecutors can prove they gained money through human trafficking, the property “will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims”.

