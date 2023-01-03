In 2011 Tristan Tate appeared on season 4 of the Channel 4 series Shipwrecked: The Island

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan have been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.

The controversial social media influencer who shares misogynistic views online has been held since 29 December alongside his brother and two other suspects after his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.

Tate had found himself making headlines in recent weeks, from being announced as dead after Piers Morgan’s Twitter account was hacked to boasting to climate activist Greta Thunberg online about his “enormous emissions” from his 33 cars.

The Tate brothers and two suspects will be held for 30 days after their initial detention period of 24 hours was extended by a judge, as reported in The Independent.

So who is Tristan Tate? Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Tristan Tate?

Tristan Tate is the younger brother of social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is known for his misogynistic views and hate speech. The two have a similar background, both pursuing a career in kickboxing whilst growing up in Luton. Tristan would later go on to become a four-time ISKA kickboxing champion.

Tristan Tate has been arrested alongside his brother Andrew (Photo: Tristan Tate, Twitter @TateTheTalisman)

In 2011, he appeared on the Channel 4 series Shipwrecked: The Island Season 4 and has since gone on to become a social media influencer like his brother, boasting 2.3 million followers on Instagram where he shows off his luxury lifestyle of private jets and parties.

In an interview on the Playing with Fire podcast in 2019, he spoke openly about his relationship with his brother and also revealed the pair have a sister they don’t get along with. He explained that he was “lucky” to have his brother, describing it as a “blessing to have a guy like that on your team”.

He added: “We agree on everything, our interests and the way we live are ever so slightly different, of course, there’s nothing we disagree on.”

Andrew Tate is led away by police from an address in Ilfov, north of Bucharest, Romania (Picture: Observator Antena 1 via AP)

How old is he?

Tristan Tate was born on 15 July 1988 making him 34-years-old, two years younger than his brother who is 36-years-old.

Is he married?

Tristan is not married and is reportedly single.

He previously made headlines when he dated Romanian TV presenter and model, Bianca Dragusanu. The 40-year-old is best known for hosting the Romanian TV show “Splash! Vedete la Apà” and has modelled for brands including Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana and Armani. Their relationship ended in 2018.

Was he arrested in the Romanian police raid?

Tristan was arrested along with his brother and two other suspects in Romania. The Independent have reported that the group will be held for 30 days after a judge extended their initial 24 hour detention period. Prosecutors have said that six women have came forward who say they have been sexually exploited by the suspects.