Netflix has released a teaser trailer for season 5 of reality series Too Hot To Handle which could land on the platform later this year

Netflix has released a trailer for season 5 of popular reality dating show Too Hot To Handle. The fourth season of the show may have just landed on the streaming platform last month, but it looks like the newest season has already been filmed and is expected to arrive later this year.

The show sees a group of singles who believe they are taking part in a different dating show arrive at a luxury resort where they learn that they will actually be contestants on the latest season of Too Hot To Handle. The premise of the series is that the contestants must refrain from physical contact with each other in order to maximise their prize pot.

Advertisement

Netflix has released a trailer for Too Hot To Handle season 5

The contestants are watched over by the vitual assistant Lana who explains the rules and penalises players for breaking them. Contestants who fail to form connections on the show or don’t commit to the process may be eliminated during the series.

Advertisement

Over the series money is lost from a collective prize pot when contestants get too intimate with each other. In the finale, one couple is voted the winners and they split whatever is left in the prize pool. Season 4 saw winners Jawahir and Nick split the $89,000 prize - taking home roughly £35,800 each. This is what we know about season 5 so far:

Who will be in the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 5?

Advertisement

The names of season 5 cast members have not yet been revealed, but you can see what they look like in the new teaser trailer. More information about the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 5 will be released soon.

Where was Too Hot To Handle season 5 filmed?

Seasons 3 and 4 of Too Hot To Handle were filmed at a luxury resort on the Turks and Caicos Islands - a British overseas territory in the Caribbean. It has not yet been confirmed if the fifth season was filmed in the same location.

Advertisement

Too Hot To Handle season 5

When will Too Hot To Handle season 5 be on Netflix?

Advertisement

A release date for Too Hot To Handle season 5 has not yet been released. There was less than a year between seasons 3 and 4, which were filmed back-to-back. The trailer does not give a clear indication of when the latest series will drop - the trailer states ‘watch this space’, suggesting it will land in the coming months.

It’s possible that Netflix will release the show in between the two upcoming seasons of Love Island to avoid competition - if this is the case season 5 could land on Netflix around April this year. The last two seasons of the show have contained 10 episodes each, with both seasons being released in two instalments about a week apart. It is likely that the same will happen with season 5.

Where can you watch the trailer for Too Hot To Handle season 5?

A 30-second teaser trailer for season 5 was released on 11 January - you can watch it right here: