Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle season 4 will be released in two parts - the series features 10 new contestants and was filmed in the Caribbean

Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix reality show which tricks its contestants into taking part, has returned for a fourth season. After moving from Mexico to the Caribbean for the second season the show has grown in popularity, jumping from 29 million to 51 million viewers from the second to third series.

Season four promises more drama as another 10 singletons head into a gorgeous villa, for what they think will be a traditional dating series à la Love Island, only to find out what they’ve really signed up for.

Advertisement

Too Hot to Handle season 4 was filmed in the Caribbean

What is Too Hot to Handle?

Advertisement

As was the case with previous seasons of the show, none of the contestants know that they’re on Too Hot to Handle until after the series kicks off. They all believe that they’ve signed up for a regular dating show to find love. This time the contestants have been duped by the fake show Wild Love supposedly hosted by Saved By the Bell actor Mario Lopez.

But in the very first episode, Lana, the show’s AI host, will explain the rules, alerting the singles to the fact that they’re actually on Too Hot to Handle, and that they stand to lose prize money if they engage in any sexual contact.

Advertisement

The 10 contestants, who have been chosen because they usually have casual flings rather than serious relationships, will share a house for four weeks. Over the course of the show, the contestants will form connections with each other, with the idea being that they learn to appreciate aspects of relationships outside of sex.

They will be penalised for getting too close - anything from a kiss to something more amorous will see the group’s prize pot drop. The Netflix synopsis states: “You can expect higher stakes, new twists and even wilder contestants. Will this be the season the retreaters finally break Lana?”

Who are the contestants on Too Hot to Handle season 4?

Brittan, 22 – a model from Hawaii

Creed, 24 – an entrepreneur from Perth

Dominique, 23 – a student from Colorado

James, 23 – a student and PT from Hawaii

Jawahir, 22 – a model from Amsterdam

Kayla, 22 – a model from Los Angeles

Nick, 28 – an artist from Michigan

Nigel, 29 – an entepreneur and model from New Jersey

Seb, 24 – a racing driver from Glasgow

Sophie, 22 – an event manager from Brighton

Advertisement

Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast

Where is Too Hot to Handle Season 4 filmed?

Advertisement

The fourth season of Too Hot to Handle was filmed at the Turks and Caicos Islands, a small British overseas territory in the Caribbean, about 400 miles east of Cuba. The second and third seasons were filmed back to back during the pandemic at the luxury Turtle Tail estate on Providenciales Island, where rooms for regular cost roughly $10,000 a night.

Turtle Tail closed last year, so producers had to find a new location for season four. It has been reported that the fourth season was filmed at another luxury villa on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

When is the release date for Too Hot to Handle?

Advertisement

The first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle season four were released on Netflix on Wednesday 7 December. There are five more episodes in the series and they will all be released on Wednesday 14 December. Each episode is roughly 45 minutes long. All of season 1-3 is available to watch on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer for Too Hot to Handle season 4?

Advertisement