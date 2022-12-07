Loaded in Paradise sees five pairs chase each other around the Greek Aegean Islands, hoping to steal a €50 000 gold card

Loaded in Paradise, a new reality entertainment show, is coming to ITVX on Wednesday 28 December.

The series, which sees five pairs given a gold cash card and sent on the run around Greek Islands, is ITVX’s first reality series commission.

Here’s everything you need to know about Loaded in Paradise.

What is it about?

The official ITVX synopsis for Loaded in Paradise describes the series as “an action packed, adrenalised reality game show where party-loving pairs island hop Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of - and spend - 50,000 euros.”

How does the format work?

Jason and Pricey in Loaded in Paradise, lying on a yellow sun lounger with sharks swimming beneath them (Credit: ITVX)

Loaded in Paradise starts with five pairs, and one gold card filled with money. The pair with the card (which gets topped up daily, so never runs out) get to spend it how they’d like, but they’ve also got to avoid the other pairs – all of whom are trying to steal the gold card from them. Think Hunted crossed with Brewster’s Millions, if you like.

The official ITVX synopsis goes on to explain that “at the end of each 48-hour chase, a luxury safehouse will open and everyone will reconvene. Dotted across the Aegean islands, these amazing and luxurious hubs will allow viewers to see the drama and fallout of the chase as they all come together. On the final leg of the chase, there’ll be a big twist as everyone chases the gold card one last time.”

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet, but you can see some clips of it in the general ITVX launch trailer right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Loaded in Paradise will be available to watch on ITVX on Wednesday 28 December. You can find ITVX online here.

The series is also scheduled for an ITV2 release in 2023, after a period of ITVX exclusivity.

How many episodes are there?

There are going to be 15 hour-long episodes to Loaded in Paradise.

What else is available on ITVX?

In the coming weeks, there are set to be new drama premiers every week, with true crime drama Litvinenko, Vicky McClure thriller Without Sin, and the Succession-esque Riches all arriving across December. ITVX is also set to have a host of ITV archive content, as well as offering exclusive access to hit US shows – you can find a full list here.

What other reality TV shows are coming to ITVX?

The big one, of course, is Big Brother. After five years away from our screens, the iconic reality show is returning to television as a shared venture between ITV2 and ITVX.

It’s not quite clear just yet how that’ll work – perhaps ITVX will be home to a 24/7 live camera feed? – but we’ll no doubt find out more in the lead up to release in 2023.

Why should I watch Loaded in Paradise?