The finale saw Kai and Sanam, Ron and Lana, Tom and Samie and Shaq and Tanya enjoy their final day in the villa together

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have been crowned as the winners of the ninth series of Love Island . The pair beat fellow couples Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, who finished in second and third place respectively, during the final episode on Monday (13 March) night. Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad placed fourth, following a public vote.

Kai, a PE and science teacher from Manchester , and Sanam, a social worker from Bedford , met during Casa Amor, with the two quickly becoming close - following the return of the girls from the other villa, the couple faced the wrath of Olivia Hawkins, who had been coupled up with Kai (despite Olivia also recoupling with Maxwell…).

This is everything you need to know.

What happened in the finale?

The last episode saw the islanders enjoy their last day in the villa, following the usual schedule for finale - the couples learned a dance ahead of the Love Island ball, the girls were whisked away for a spa day and each person worked on their own speech that they would deliver to their partner later in the evening.

Decked out in tuxedos and elegant dresses, the contestants each gathered by the pool before standing to read to each other in front of a heart-shaped arch.

Sanam told Kai: “You charmed me with your smile and melted me with your warm brown eyes. I was hooked by your intelligence, values, kindness and you always manage to make me laugh. You’ve made me realise my worth and I can’t wait for us to one day be official.

Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners in the finale (Photo: ITV)

“You made me feel like a princess and like the only girl in the world.”

In reply, Kai told Sanam she was the “purest most beautiful caring intelligent girl I’ve ever met”.

“My time here has been a dream since I met you,” he said. “Sanam, you’re one of a kind and I’m so happy to have you in my life because I adore you and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

The final also recapped previous scandalous moments from the series, remembering past bombshells and relationship strains.

Did Sanam say she loved Kai?

During an interview with host Maya Jama before the results were announced, Sanam accidentally let loose the L-word whilst talking about Kai.

She said: “For me it was always Kai. I always said he was my number one and that, of course he is a very attractive guy, but apart from the looks, I fell in love-”

Sanam accidentally let slip the L-bomb during an interview with host Maya Jama (Photo: ITV)

Stopping mid-sentence after realising what she said, Sanam clapped her hand over her mouth as Kai laughed and pulled her in for a hug. The moment set social media on fire, with Love Island fans thrilled by the cute moment.

Kai said that Sanam had “blown me away straight away” since her entrance on the show as a bombshell.

“I think it was eyes,” he said, adding: “Now she doesn’t leave my side. I don’t leave her side and I absolutely love it.”

As well as the title of Love Island winners, the couple will share a £50,000 prize between themselves.

