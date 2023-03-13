The couple crowned the winners will receive a cash prize of £50,000

The Love Island final is finally here, the group of singletons have been whittled down to just four couples and tonight will see one of them crowned the winner and taking home the cash prize.

The reality dating series which returned to ITV in January brought us a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find love in the villa. The first Winter edition since 2020 saw contestants travel to a luxury location in South Africa, with presenter and DJ Maya Jama hosting the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August.

Just four couples remain in the competition, with Jessie Wynter and Will Young being the latest to be shown the door following a public vote, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final. So when is the Winter Love Island 2023 finale ? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did Love Island 2023 start?

The first episode of Love Island aired on ITV2 on Monday 16 January at 9 pm. The new season saw plenty of changes, with DJ and presenter Maya Jama taking over as host, replacing Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down in August.

When is the Love Island final?

The Winter Love Island final will air tonight (13 March) on ITV2 at 9 PM.

The date for the finale was announced by host Jama on social media ahead of the episode on March 1. Wearing an orange dress, Jama revealed: “‘Guys, I have some very, very exciting news. The Love Island final is going to be on… drumroll please… Monday 13th March on ITV2 and ITVX.” Jama described the final episide as “major”, adding: “It is going to be major, you don’t want to miss it. I will see you then.”

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The first Winter Love Island since 2020 is set in a luxury villa in South Africa. The Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the Franschhoek wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”. On its website, the opulent resort describes itself as a “spectacular estate like no other”. Whilst, The Sun have reported that ITV have allegedly paid £1.2 million to rent the luxury property.

The luxury resort is set in the Franschhoek wine valley (Photo: ITV)

Who are the Love Island finalists?

ITV initially sent 10 singletons into the Love Island villa, with some familiar faces making the lineup, including Farmer Will, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok. However, these contestants have now been whittled down to just four couples, each who are hoping to take home the £50,000 prize.

Here is who is left in the Love Island villa:

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Left to right: Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey. Kai Fagan, Tanya Manhenga, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Lana Jenkins, Haris Namani, Will Young and Olivia Hawkins (Photo: ITV)

The last couple to leave the villa before the final were Jessie Wynter and Will Young. Previously tipped to be the season winners, they lost their spot in the finale following a public vote where they were voted the least compatible couple.

Following their exit, Young said: “Leaving Love Island is a very sad time, obviously. Starting right at the beginning and almost making it to the end, you’re a little bit sad. However, I feel like I’ve found what I’m looking for in Jessie and made some lovely best friends along the way, too.” Whilst Wynter added: “It would have been nice for us to get to the final, but I’ve left the Villa with Will and he’s my boyfriend, so that’s good!”

Who could win Winter Love Island 2023?

With the final happening tonight, there is a new couple who are tipped to be the favourite. The top spot was previously held by Jessie Wynter and Will Young, however according to SkyBet following their shock exit, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have now taken the lead with their odds of winning at 2/7. This is followed by Tom Clare and Samie Elishi at 7/2, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins at 7/1 and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad coming in last with odds of 50/1.

