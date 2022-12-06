A cast of newcomers and rising stars lead ITVX’s new teen drama about a group of college students shaken by a sudden loss

Tell Me Everything, a new teen drama, is one of several shows arriving with the launch of ITVX on Thursday 8 December.

The series, which stars Eden H Davies and Carla Woodcock, follows a group of new college students navigating exams, parties, drugs – and a recent personal tragedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tell Me Everything.

What’s it about?

The official ITVX synopsis explains that “Tell Me Everything follows 16-year-old Jonny Murphy who, despite appearing to be the life and soul of every party, suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide from his friends and family.”

“When Jonny’s life is blown apart by the most gut-wrenching personal tragedy, the struggle to maintain his façade takes him to darker and darker places that threaten to overwhelm him. Will Jonny find the strength to be honest about how he feels before it’s too late?”

Who stars in Tell Me Everything?

Lauryn Ajufo as Neve, Spike Fearn as Louis, Callina Liang as Mei, Eden H. Davies as Jonny, Tessa Lucille as Regan, and Carla Woodcock as Zia in Tell Me Everything (Credit: ITVX/Noho Film and Television)

Tell Me Everything stars a group of newcomers in their first major screen roles, with Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Callina Liang leading the line-up as friends Jonny, Louis, Neve, and Mei.

They’re joined by Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock (Ackley Bridge) as new college friends Regan and Zia.

Series creator Mark O’Sullivan (Lee and Dean) also stars as Mr Horrocks, the ineffectual media studies teacher turned guidance counsellor.

Who writes and directs?

Tell Me Everything was created by Mark O’Sullivan, best known for creating Channel 4 comedy Lee and Dean. O’Sullivan wrote a number of episodes for Tell Me Everything, alongside Yemi Oyefuwa (Boarders), Rob Fraser, and Kat Sadler & Cameron Loxdale (Sadface).

The series was directed by Richard Senior (McDonald & Dodds, Human, Doctor Who) and Marley Morrison (Sweetheart, Leroy).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

All 6 episodes of Tell Me Everything will be available to stream as a boxset on ITVX from launch.

ITVX is a new free streaming platform from ITVX, replacing ITV Hub – it’s a little bit like All4. Eventually, every ITVX show will arrive on ITV1 proper.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes of Tell Me Everything, each of which are around 45 to 50 minutes long.

Will there be a second series?

It’s a little bit too early to know for sure, but as soon as there’s official confirmation either way from ITV we’ll update this piece with all the relevant information.

What else is coming soon to ITVX?

ITVX is launching with four new shows immediately: espionage drama A Spy Among Friends, novel adaptation The Confessions of Frannie Langton, YA drama Tell Me Everything, and a feature-length finale to historical comedy Plebs.

In the coming weeks, there are set to be new drama premiers every week, with true crime drama Litvinenko, Vicky McClure thriller Without Sin, and the Succession-esque Riches all arriving across December. ITVX is also set to have a host of ITV archive content, as well as offering exclusive access to hit US shows – you can find a full list here, but fans of Tell Me Everything might want to check out Freaks and Geeks in particular.

