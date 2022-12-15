Season 4 of reality TV show Too Hot to Handle landed on Netflix in two parts. 14 contestants took part but Kayla and Seb and Jawahir and Nick were the finalists

Season four of popular reality dating show Too Hot to Handle arrived on Netflix this month, ushering in a new generation of influencers and future Celebs Go Dating contestants. The cast competed for a $200,000 prize, but each episode the money would be reduced is they broke the rules.

Lana, the virtual host, warned the contestants that anything from a kiss to something more romantic would see the prize money drop by thousands of dollars. This is what happened at the end of Too Hot to Handle season 4, who won, and how much money was left in the prize pot:

Kayla and Seb

Who Won Too Hot to Handle season 4?

There were 10 contestants in the latest season of Too Hot to Handle, plus four newcomers who entered later in the series. Ethan Smith and Sophie Stonehouse were eliminated by Lana in episode eight, and Lana gave Creed McKinnon the boot at the start of episode 10 after he lied to Flavia and Imogen, meaning that he just missed out on becoming a finalist.

This left 11 contestants in the final - Brittan, Dominique, Flavia, James, Nigel, Jawahir Khalifa, Nick, Kayla, Sebastian, Imogen, and Shawn. Lana chose two couples to go into the final phase of the series, and she picked Kayla and Seb and Jawahir and Nick. The winning couple was decided through a vote by all the contestants, and Jawahir and Nick wenr on to win the show.

How much was the Too Hot to Handle prize money?

The total prize pot at the start of the series stood at $200,000 and gradually decreased as contestants broke the rules and got too frisky with each other. After the second episode it had only dropped by $9,000, but by episode six it had dropped to $79,000. In episode seven the contestants were able to recoup $10,000, bringing the total to $89,000.

No more money was lost from the pot over the rest of the series, meaning that winnersJawahir and Nick took home $44,500 each - equivalent to about £35,800.

Are Nick and Jawahir still together?

Season four of Too Hot to Handle was filmed at a villa in the Turks and Caicos islands in the Caribbean during summer 2022. Now, half a year later it’s not clear whether the winning couple are still together. Jawahir replied to a fan on her Instagram story asking if she and Nick were still together. She said: "I promise you all. You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes."

Nick and Jawahir

It’s not very clear from Nick’s end either - in the last few days he’s shared some posts to Instagram with poems written in the caption, but the pictures don’t feature Jawahir. So far it looks like the pair are keeping fans guessing. It’s likely that in the next few days they will go public with their current relationship status.

What happened between Kayla and Seb?

Both Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose broke Lana’s rules several times in the series - at first separately and then as a couple. The pair had sex in the shower in the fifth episode of the series - making a $50,000 dint in the prize pot. However, for the rest of the series, the pair just about managed to keep their hands off each other.

It’s not yet clear if the pair have stayed together since leaving the show - Seb visited Kayla’s hometown of LA after filming ended but didn’t share any pictures with her at the time. Updates on the couple’s relationship are likely to be revealed soon now that the final episodes of the series are on Netflix.

When is Too Hot to Handle season 4 on Netflix?

