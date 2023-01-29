Samie Elishi will enter the Love Island villa in tonight’s episode on ITV2

Love Island’s latest bombshell, Samie Elishi, says she has “no filter” and is set to bring “honesty” to the villa.

The 22-year-old estate agent will make her entrance on the hit ITV2 dating show during Sunday (29 January) evening’s episode. News of Samie’s arrival is broken to the male islanders via a text, which causes a wave of excitement as semi-pro footballer Tom Clare reads: “Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.”

The excitement doesn’t go unnoticed by the girls, who overhear the boys shouting as they are getting ready for the evening in the dressing room upstairs. Personal trainer and influencer Jessie Wynter, 26, asks: “What are they doing?”

While makeup artist Lana Jenkins, 25, says: “What’s going on? What if they’ve got a text?”

Here is all you need to know about the latest bombshell:

Who is Samie Elishi?

Ahead of her arrival at the South African villa, Samie spoke about her reasons for taking part in the show, saying: “All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with too.”

Samie, from London, also described herself as “fun” and “fit,” adding: “I’ve got to back myself or no-one else will.”

How old is Samie Elishi?

The new Love Island bombshell is 22.

Samie Elishi is the latest Love Island bombshell (ITV)

How many followers does she have on Instagram?

Samie Elishi has 6,509 followers on the social media - her account handle is @samieelishi.

What else will happen in Sunday’s episode?

Elsewhere in Sunday night’s show, recent arrival Ellie Spence – a 25-year-old business development executive at a law firm – grows closer to 23-year-old Tom despite previously choosing to couple up with 25-year-old financial advisor Ron Hall. When Ellie approaches Tom while he is in the gym, he asks her: “Do I make you a bit flustered?”

To which Ellie admits: “You do, you definitely do.” Tom gets straight to the pointing, asking Ellie: “Do you like spending time with me?”

Ellie replies: “100%, you’re not bad to look at either, you’ve got really good eye-contact as well, it makes me nervous, you’ve got really nice eyes.” Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

How to watch Love Island?

Both Love Island series in 2023 will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX. The show was available to watch on catch up shortly after it finished on the Hub and on BritBox the following day.

The new streaming service ITVX is available on devices such as iPads, iPhones and Android phones.

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The first Winter Love Island since 2020 will see contestants travel to a luxury villa in South Africa. NationalWorld has previous reported that the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the Franschhoek wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”.

How long does Love Island last?