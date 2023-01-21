Love Island has returned for a winter series in South Africa on ITV2

Love Island is back for another winter series.

It is the first time the show has returned to the villa in South Africa since early 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the hit series on filmed a summer season in Spain in 2021 and 2022.

Presenter and DJ Maya Jama is on hosting duties on the hit ITV2 show for the first time, after replacing Laura Whitmore who stood down from the series last year. Among the lineup for winter Love Island is Farmer Will, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok.

The show kicked off this week, with the first episode airing on Monday (16 January), but you might not be quite into the rhythm of when exactly it is on. It airs new episodes six days a week and will likely run until March, as past seasons have aired for around eight weeks.

Which days does Love Island air on and is a new episode available on Saturdays? Here is all you need to know:

Is Love Island on TV tonight?

ITV2 will be showing Love Island: Unseen Bits in the 9pm to 10.05pm slot tonight (21 January). It will be available to watch on catch up and ITVX.

New episodes of Love Island air on the following days:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Sunday

The schedule will remain the same throughout the duration of winter Love Island, ITV2 have confirmed. If episodes are disrupted for any reason, this will be announced ahead of time.

Does Love Island air new episodes on Saturdays?

If you are tuning into ITV2 at 9pm on a Saturday expecting to get their daily fix of Love Island drama, while an episode does air it is not a new one. It is called Love Island: Unseen Bits and it recaps all the action from the week gone.

Ian Sterling will also share exclusive previously unseen clips from the previous episodes. It does not follow on from the end of Friday’s Love Island - that will happen on Sunday night.

How to watch Love Island?

Both Love Island series in 2023 will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX. The show was available to watch on catch up shortly after it finished on the Hub and on BritBox the following day.

The new streaming service ITVX is available on devices such as iPads, iPhones and Android phones.

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The first Winter Love Island since 2020 will see contestants travel to a luxury villa in South Africa. NationalWorld has previous reported that the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the Franschhoek wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”.

How long does Love Island last?

Love Island seasons generally last for eight weeks, with the winter edition keeping to this format, this means that fans can expect to enjoy the drama until March 2023.

When could the final be?