Turley shared on Winter Love Island that the pair had been together ‘for about a year’

Paige Turley was the first Scottish Love Island winner, claiming the top prize for the winter edition in 2020 alongside her partner Finley Tapp.

The singer first shot to fame when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent at just 14-years-old, wowing the judges with her rendition of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love”.

During her time in the villa, the 25-year-old revealed she had previously dated Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi “for about a year” and has since shared videos on Instagram of her cheering him on at a gig in Malta.

So, who is Paige Turley and is she still dating Finley Tapp? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Paige Turley?

Turley is a 25-year-old singer and influencer who is from Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

Paige Turley won Winter Love Island in 2020 (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2012, at just 14-years-old she shot to fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, wowing the judges with her rendition of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” and making it all the way to the semi-finals.

Turley joined the cast of Winter Love Island in 2020, going on to become the first Scottish contestant to win the £50,000 prize alongside her partner Tapp.

When did she win Winter Love Island?

Turley claimed the top prize for the first Winter Love Island in 2020 alongside her partner Tapp. The first Scottish person to win the reality dating show, she revealed that Capaldi had texted her to congratulate her for her win.

Reported by Cosmopolitan she revealed to the BBC that she had “texted him to say congratulations on his BRITs”. Adding: “He texted me back to congratulate me on Love Island.”

When did she date Lewis Capaldi?

Turley revealed she had previously dated Capaldi when she joined the Winter Love Island cast. She told ITV at the time that: “ We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi have previously dated (Photos: Getty Images)

In an interview on New Zealand radio show The Edge, Capaldi confirmed that the pair had been an item, meeting when they were 18-years-old.

Capaldi said: “I’ve known her for years, we were 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started going out and 20 when we finished going out. It was fairly amicable, the split. She never told me she was going on the show. That would have been a nice heads up! But I mean fair play, good luck to her.”

The singer has even shut down rumours that his hit “Someone Like You” was inspired by Turley. Reported by the Daily Record he thanked fans and explained: “Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island.”

He continued: “But it’s actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago.” Adding: “And I hope to god ITV don’t contact her to go on a reality TV show.”

It does seem the pair have remained friends, with Turley sharing a video on Instagram of herself cheering him on at one of his performances in Malta in July 2022.

Who is she dating now?

Turley has been dating Tapp since the couple met on the first ever series of Winter Love Island in 2020. The couple split the £50,000 prize money and moved in together into a flat in Manchester during the Covid Lockdown.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp won the first Winter Love Island in 2020 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In an interview with Digital Spy, Tapp explained how Lockdown had helped their relationship and given the couple “a little bit of time”.

He said: “I think lockdown helped in a way whereby you didn’t need to come out (of the villa) and then get pulled from pillar to post everywhere and stuff like that.” He continued: “It was nice to actually just have a little bit of time.”

Adding: “I didn’t really want all of that time that we ended up having because of lockdown. But it was nice having that little bit of time to continue to work on Paige and I and it just sort of grew from strength to strength.

