The singer will release his second album Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent in 2023

Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest ever UK shows.

The chart-topping singer will be playing the enormous outdoor concerts at the end of summer. His announcement comes in the middle of his current tour and will play a gig at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday (21 January).

It includes concerts in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast. The outdoor gigs are taking place before and after his headline slots at Reading and Leeds Festival in August.

Capaldi tweeted: “am selling 110,000 lewis capaldi tickets at 9am. face value. no time wasters”. Here is all you need to know:

When and where are the outdoor shows?

Lewis Capaldi has announced the extra UK dates for the end of August and early September. His current UK tour, featuring such arenas as M&S Bank in Liverpool, will run through to the start of February.

He is due to headline Reading and Leeds Festival over the August bank holiday weekend. But before and after those shows he will play outdoor concerts in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The dates are:

Friday, 25 August - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

Friday, 1 September - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

Sunday, 3 September - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

When do tickets go on sale and how much do they cost?

Lewis Capaldi has said that there will be 110,000 tickets available for the three outdoor concerts. On Thursday (19 January) he tweeted: “am selling 110,000 lewis capaldi tickets at 9am. face value. no time wasters”.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday (20 January), a pre-sale is available right now. General admission starts at £60.50 each and there is a limit of eight tickets per person.

Lewis Capaldi, Scottish singer-songwriter attends the evening session of The Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

How to get Lewis Capaldi tickets?

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for all three outdoor end of summer concerts - which are Lewis Capaldi’s last UK shows of 2023. The company’s website offers the following advice for helping you secure high demand tickets:

Create a Ticketmaster account in advance: “If you don’t already have an account with us, create a brand new online account before the tickets go on sale. This will allow you to store your address and credit card details, so you don’t have to rush to type them all in when you’re trying to book.”

Check your passwords and billing details: “If you already have an online account, check that you know your password and all your details are up to date before tickets go on sale. If you’ve forgotten your password, don’t worry, there’s an option to have a new one emailed to you.

“Please also make sure your address is correct if you’ve moved house recently. If you’re signed up to Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code, make sure that you know your password before tickets go on sale.”

Never load our site in more than one browser window: “Only have our site loaded in one window in your web browser – things can get extremely messy otherwise, and you might end up losing tickets you’re holding as our website will only allow you to make one booking at a time.”

Don’t refresh your screen: “Stick to one window when you’re being pushed through the virtual queue and always resist the urge to refresh. Hitting the refresh button means you’ll lose your place in the queue and, as frustrating as it can get, patience is the only way to win this game.

“Ticketmaster is equipped with sophisticated systems that are designed to manage and process ticket purchases as quickly as possible. The queuing system that appears on your screen is actually doing something and will place you at the front of the line as soon as possible.

“Other than that, just be sure to be on our website bright and early for when the tickets are released, and we wish you the best of luck!”

When is the pre-sale?

The pre-sale is open now, it is available through Ticketmaster. The website’s own pre-sale is available until 8am on Friday, one hour prior to the general sale beginning.