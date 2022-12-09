Your headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 have been announced

Billie Eilish will make history next year as she becomes the youngest solo artist to top the Reading and Leeds Festival lineups.

The US star, who will be but a sprightly 21-year old by the time the events roll around next August bank holiday weekend, will top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals, and Imagine Dragons.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who are the headliners?

Eilish drew one of the biggest crowds the festival has seen when she last performed in 2019, and her stock as an international pop superstar has only grown in the years since. In 2022, she headlined the Friday night of Glastonbury, drawing plaudits for her energetic and crowd-pleasing performance.

Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi, whose second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is due out next year, makes his headline debut at the festival.

He said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival. Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Brit Award-winner Fender will headline after attending the festival as a teenager. He said: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining.”

Billie Eilish performing at Manchester’s AO Arena in June 2022 (Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Oxfordshire band Foals return as headliners for the first time since 2016, with frontman Yannis Philippakis saying they are “so hyped”.

“We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016,” he added, “a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.”

Who else is on the line-up?

The line-up also features indie and rock acts Wet Leg, Declan McKenna and Inhaler alongside rappers Slowthai, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd, and Central Cee. Dance music will feature with Becky Hill, Bicep Live and MK.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from Scottish rockers The Snuts, drum and bass act Shy FX and chart-topping band You Me At Six.

Melvin Benn, managing director of organisers Festival Republic, said: “We are delighted to return… in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music.”

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the three-day sister events, which run from 25 to 27 August 2023 go on sale Monday (12 December) at 9am, with additional artists still to be announced.

The three-day festivals return to their usual venues – Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds. You can stay up to date with all the latest information for the festival in a newsletter - register here to receive it.

The price for 2023 tickets has not yet been confirmed. Presale weekend tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 were available for £264.45 in December 2021. Day tickets at that time cost between £90 and £100.