Parklife will return to Manchester’s Heaton Park for its 12th year this summer

Parklife Festival has announced its headliners for the 2023 edition, with a mix of artists heading to Manchester this summer. The popular festival has become one of the most highly-anticipated of the year for music-lovers across the UK.

This year, The 1975 and rapper Aitch will take to the stage in Heaton Park. They will join Little Simz and The Prodigy in the line-up.

Past edition have seen artists such as Liam Gallagher, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave perform at the festival. Fans will be looking to snap up tickets for the festival, which takes place this July.

But when do tickets go on sale - and who else is on the line up? Here’’s evrything you need to know.

Who is performing at Parklife Festival 2023?

The 1975, Aitch, Little Simz and The Prodigy lead the line-up for the 2023 edition of Parklife. Joining them will be Wu Tang Clan + NAS NY State of Mind, Fred Again, Skrillex and Slowthai.

Pop fans will be covered as Becky Hill, Raye and Mimi Webb also perform throughout the weekend. DJs Carl Cox, Annie Mac, The Blessed Madonna, Patrick Topping and Denis Sulta will also bring the beats to Heaton Park.

The full line-up is available on the Parklife website.

Aitch, Little Simz and The 1975 will headline Parklife Festival 2023. (Credit: Getty Images)

When is Parklife Festival 2023?

Parklife normally takes place in June, the only exception being the 2021 edition which was delayed until September due to Covid restrictions. This year, Parklife will take place from 10 to 11 June.

When do tickets go onsale for Parklife Festival 2023?

A presale will take place for tickets from 10am on Thursday 2 February. To take part in the presale, you can sign up until midnight on 2 February through the Parklife website.

