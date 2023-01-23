Festival organisers are promising a ‘huge day of anthemic rock from New York’

The Strokes have been confirmed as a headline act for All Points East 2023. The indie rock five-piece, which features lead singer Julian Casablancas, will perform alongside fellow New Yorkers Yeah Yeah Yeahs in London’s Victoria Park in August.

The event will be a “huge day of anthemic rock from New York and beyond”, according to the organisers.

Grammy-winners The Strokes previously performed at the festival in 2019, and are best known for their early 2000s singles like ‘Last Nite’ and ‘Reptilia’. ‘The New Abnormal’, their most recent album, was released in 2020 and peaked at number three on the UK charts.

So when can you get tickets for the festival, and which other acts will be appearing on the bill? Here is everything you need to know.

When is All Points East 2023?

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during the Lollapalooza Chile festival in 2022 (Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The Strokes will be headlining All Points East on Friday 25 August 2023.

Though All Points East is a multi-day festival, it is often held across multiple weekends. While you can get tickets to all days if you wish, each is treated more of a standalone event, with each day’s line-up usually catering towards a specific headline act or genre.

For instance, this year rapper Stormzy will headline the festival’s Friday 18 August date. The 29-year-old grime star will also curate his own line-up for This Is What We Mean Day.

Who else is playing?

This summer’s lineup also includes Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers, American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, avant-garde rock band Black Midi, indie rock band Julie, Hastings teen rockers HotWax, and singer-songwriter Nieve Ella. Norwegian indie pop artist Girl In Red will also perform at the event for the first time.

The All Points East festival debuted in 2018, and has seen some of the biggest names in indie, dance and alternative music headline, including Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, and The National.

How can I get tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets for Friday 25 August go on general sale on Friday 27 January at 10am.

A number of ticket options will be available. The base level general ticket covers general admission through the main entrance, plus access to an extensive range of food and drink, and toilets in the main arena.

Luno VIP Garden ticket holders get early entry (up to one hour before the gates open to General Admission customers) to the festival, as well as access to the Luno VIP Garden, which hosts a special bar, first class food, enhanced seating, and toilet facilities.

Luno VIP Garden + Luno Pit ticket holders get all of the above, plus access to the exclusive VIP Pit standing viewing area to watch main stage performances, which you can leave and return to as you wish.

The official ticket partners for the festival are AXS , Ticketmaster and Kaboodle. At the time of writing, All Points East ticket prices have not yet been confirmed.

Will there be a presale?