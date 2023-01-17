The Celebration Tour will see the singer hit venues like the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Accor Arena in France and The O2 in London

Madonna has announced a brand new greatest hits world tour, called the Celebration Tour, which will see the singer perform some of the biggest hits from across her 40 year career.

A video uploaded to her official YouTube channel, which referenced her role in the film Truth or Dare, featured the likes of Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black , Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer and more daring the superstar to go on the global tour.

This is everything you need to know.

What has Madonna said about the tour?

The Celebration Tour will take audiences on Madonna’s artistic journey across four decades, and will pay “respect to the city of New York where her career in music began” her website states.

Madonna said: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

On 17 January, Madonna posted a poster for the tour on her Instagram account, with the caption: “Come join the party! #madonnacelebrationtour”

Where will she be touring?

This is the full list of tour dates and venues that Madonna will be visiting as part of her world tour:

Sat 14 Oct – London, UK – The O2

Sat 21 Oct – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Wed 25 Oct – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat 28 Oct – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2

Wed 1 Nov – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon 6 Nov – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Sun 12/Mon 13 Nov – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed 15 Nov – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu 23 Nov – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue 28 Nov – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri 1 Dec – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Madonna, performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Prior to embarking on the European leg of the tour, Madonna will kick off the Celebration Tour with a number of performances around North America, starting in July:

Sat 15 Jul – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue 18 Jul – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat 22 Jul – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue 25 Jul – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu 27 Jul – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun 30 Jul – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed 2 Aug – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat 5 Aug – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon 7 Aug – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed 9 Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 13 Aug – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat 19 Aug – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed 23 Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu 24 Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed 30 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat 2 Sep – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue 5 Sep – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu 7 Sep – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat 9 Sep – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed 13 Sep – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon 18 Sep – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu 21 Sep – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed 27 Sep – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed 4 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat 7 Oct – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen will also be starring as a special guest across all the dates of the global tour.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the European dates of the Celebration Tour will go on sale on two different dates, depending on what type of tickets you want to buy.

