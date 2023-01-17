Madonna has announced a brand new greatest hits world tour, called the Celebration Tour, which will see the singer perform some of the biggest hits from across her 40 year career.
A video uploaded to her official YouTube channel, which referenced her role in the film Truth or Dare, featured the likes of Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer and more daring the superstar to go on the global tour.
This is everything you need to know.
What has Madonna said about the tour?
The Celebration Tour will take audiences on Madonna’s artistic journey across four decades, and will pay “respect to the city of New York where her career in music began” her website states.
Madonna said: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”
On 17 January, Madonna posted a poster for the tour on her Instagram account, with the caption: “Come join the party! #madonnacelebrationtour”
Where will she be touring?
This is the full list of tour dates and venues that Madonna will be visiting as part of her world tour:
- Sat 14 Oct – London, UK – The O2
- Sat 21 Oct – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Wed 25 Oct – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Sat 28 Oct – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2
- Wed 1 Nov – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Mon 6 Nov – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- Sun 12/Mon 13 Nov – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Wed 15 Nov – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Thu 23 Nov – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- Tue 28 Nov – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Fri 1 Dec – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Prior to embarking on the European leg of the tour, Madonna will kick off the Celebration Tour with a number of performances around North America, starting in July:
- Sat 15 Jul – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue 18 Jul – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat 22 Jul – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue 25 Jul – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu 27 Jul – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun 30 Jul – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed 2 Aug – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sat 5 Aug – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon 7 Aug – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed 9 Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun 13 Aug – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat 19 Aug – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Wed 23 Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu 24 Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed 30 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat 2 Sep – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue 5 Sep – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu 7 Sep – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat 9 Sep – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Wed 13 Sep – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon 18 Sep – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu 21 Sep – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Wed 27 Sep – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed 4 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat 7 Oct – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
RuPaul’s Drag Race star and season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen will also be starring as a special guest across all the dates of the global tour.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the European dates of the Celebration Tour will go on sale on two different dates, depending on what type of tickets you want to buy.
Icon pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 18 January at 10am, and public on-sale tickets and VIP packages will go live on Friday 20 January, also at 10am.