First Two Pages of Frankenstein will be released in April 2023

The National will be returning to the UK for a huge stadium tour later in the year.

It comes as the band announces their first album since 2019, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Taylor Swift is among the guest artists who will feature on the release.

Fans will be able to see The National at such venues as Alexandra Palace, OVO Hydro and First Direct Arena. There will also be stops in Ireland as well as mainland Europe.

Tickets will go on sale next week and there will be a presale available 48 hours prior. Here is all you need to know:

When do tickets for The National’s UK tour go on sale?

The iconic indie rock band will be hitting the road across the British Isles in September 2023. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, 27 January at 10am local time.

It comes after a pre-sale taking place over the 48 hours between Wednesday (25 January) and the start of general sale. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster’s website.

Matt Berninger of The National. Picture: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

How to access the presale?

O2 Priority customers will be able to access The National’s presale for the UK tour. Make sure you have downloaded the app and are logged in.

Customer’s we plan to use Live Nation to buy tickets through the presale if they are signed up to My Live Nation. For more information and to visit, make sure to visit Live Nation’s website.

Fans who are signed up to the band’s Cherry Tree community will also be able to gain access to the presale. Spotify is also offering a presale for The National fans.

The presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday (25 January) and will run until 9am on Friday (27 January). There will then be a one hour window before the general sale starts.

What are the UK tour dates?

The National will be playing three UK and one Ireland during the tour before heading to Europe for dates in Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Portugal. It will follow an extensive run of shows in North America following the release of First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Full list of UK, Ireland and Europe shows in 2023:

21 September - 3Arena, Dublin

23 September - First Direct Arena, Leeds

24 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

26 September - Alexandra Palace, London

29 September - Ziggy Dome, Amsterdam

30 September - Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin

1 October - Zenith, Munich

4 October - WiZink Center, Madrid

5 October - Super Bock Arena, Porto

6 October - Campo Pequeno, Lisbon

When is First Two Pages of Frankenstein released and how many tracks?

The National’s ninth studio album will be released on 28 April on label 4AD. It was produced by the band at the Long Pond studio in upstate New York.

The Festivals.UK report that discussing the new album, lead singer Matt Berninger navigated, “a very dark spot where I couldn’t come up with lyrics or melodies at all. Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

First Two Pages of Frankenstein will have 11 tracks and will feature the likes of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. The National teased the album in a video of lead singer Matt Berninger reading Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein on a beach.

Who are the featured artists on the album?

The First Two Pages of Frankenstein will feature three guest artists. It includes Taylor Swift who worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on her 2020 albums folklore and evermore, the later even had a track featuring the band.

Taylor Swift appears on a track called The Alcott. It is the seventh track on the album.

Matt Berninger has previously worked with Phoebe Bridgers on a track called Walking on a String released in 2019. He also featured alongside Fiona Apple on Bridgers 2019 charity Christmas song 7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night released that same year.

Bridgers will feature on two tracks on First Two Pages of Frankenstein - This Isn't Helping and Your Mind Is Not Your Friend. She is the only guest to perform on multiple songs on the album.