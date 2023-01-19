Drunk or Dreaming tour will continue in the UK this weekend

Kane Brown is bringing his unique blend of country and pop to the UK.

The ‘Thank God’ singer will be performing in major cities like Manchester, Birmingham and London over the weekend. It follows a concert in Glasgow and the shows are his first of 2023.

Advertisement

Brown released his third album ‘Different Man’ in 2022. It was followed by the Drunk or Dreaming tour across the United States later in that year.

He is the latest country star to play shows in the UK, with Luke Combs announcing a 2023 tour. The C2C: Country to Country festival is also returning to the O2 arena this year.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Kane Brown playing in Manchester?

Advertisement

The country star will be headline a show at the Manchester Academy in the city on Thursday (19 January). It is the second show on his UK tour.

The full address of the venue is: Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR. Fans can find it on the grounds of the University of Manchester.

It is followed by shows in Birmingham and London on Friday (20 January) and Saturday (21 January) respectively.

What time does the Manchester show start?

Advertisement

Manchester Academy has confirmed the timings for the concert on Thursday. The doors will open at 7pm and the curfew is at 11pm.

Can you get tickets for Kane Brown’s UK concerts?

Advertisement

Ticketmaster’s website is showing low availability for the remaining three shows on the Drunk or Dreaming tour in Manchester, Birmingham and London. If you are wanting to see Kane Brown at Manchester on Thursday there are currently no tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Tickets are also limited for the concert in Birmingham on Friday. The Ticketmaster page for the event says “sorry, we can’t find any results” for the show at the O2 Academy.

If you fancy seeing Kane Brown in London this weekend, you might be in with a bit more luck. Ticketmaster’s page shows there is “low” not “limited” availability for the show on Saturday - with platinum tickets available from £112.50 each.

Kane Brown performs for the 2022 MTV VMAs broadcast. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Advertisement

What songs could he play on the Drunk or Dreaming tour?

The setlist for Kane Brown’s shows in the UK has not been confirmed so far. He played a concert in Glasgow on 17 January, but Setlist.fm has the tracks he played at Rogers Place in Edmonton on 18 December, it was as follows:

Advertisement

Riot

Pull It Off

Be Like That

Short Skirt Weather

Hometown

Like I Love Country Music

Lose It

Thank god

Good as You

One Mississippi

Ol’ Red(George Jones cover)

Beautiful Girls(Sean Kingston cover)

Stand by Me(Ben E. King cover)

Crank That (Soulja Boy)(Soulja Boy cover)

hot girl bummer(blackbear cover)

Memory

Grand

Famous Friends

Bury Me In Georgia

One Thing Right

Heaven

What Ifs

What are the dates on Kane Brown’s UK tour?

The full list of dates on the Drunk or Dreaming tour is as follows:

Advertisement