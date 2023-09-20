The National Dublin door times: what time do the doors open at 3Arena in Dublin
The National will be coming to Dublin's 3Arena on 21 September
The timings for The National's show in Dublin have been confirmed.
The iconic indie rock band will be headlining a gig at the 3Arena in the Irish capital on Thursday, 21 September. It is the first show on the UK and Ireland tour.
Fans have been issued a ticket warning ahead of the beginning of the tour. The National will come to London, Glasgow, Leeds and more.
But when should you arrive at the venue for the concert in Dublin? Here's all you need to know:
What time do the doors open for The National's show in Dublin?
Dublin's 3Arena has confirmed that the doors will open at 6.30pm on Thursday (21 September) evening. It is the first show on the band's Uk and Ireland tour.
The National are joined by special guest Soccer Mommy in Dublin - and they will perform before the headliners take to the stage.