Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’
Ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars pushed back to 2035
London Underground staff to strike for 2 days in October
James Bulger killer Jon Venables to be given new parole hearing
Sunak to make speech amid reports he plans to water down net zero policies
Live updates in aftermath of Russell Brand rape allegations

The National Dublin door times: what time do the doors open at 3Arena in Dublin

The National will be coming to Dublin's 3Arena on 21 September

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The timings for The National's show in Dublin have been confirmed.

The iconic indie rock band will be headlining a gig at the 3Arena in the Irish capital on Thursday, 21 September. It is the first show on the UK and Ireland tour.

Fans have been issued a ticket warning ahead of the beginning of the tour. The National will come to London, Glasgow, Leeds and more.

Most Popular

But when should you arrive at the venue for the concert in Dublin? Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for The National's show in Dublin?

Dublin's 3Arena has confirmed that the doors will open at 6.30pm on Thursday (21 September) evening. It is the first show on the band's Uk and Ireland tour.

The National are joined by special guest Soccer Mommy in Dublin - and they will perform before the headliners take to the stage.

Related topics:Live MusicTicketsConcerts