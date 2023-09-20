Songs you can expect to The National to play at Dublin's 3Arena.

Fans of The National can expect to hear plenty of new favourites as well as classic gems spanning from across their twenty-year career.

The indie rock band begin their UK and Ireland tour in Dublin at the 3Arena on Thursday, 21 September. It comes in support of the group's 9th studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released in April. Featuring some of indie music’s current leading names, notable singles include ‘The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)’ and ‘This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)’. The album was given a rating of 5 stars by NME, receiving rave reviews since its release.

The National will play shows in Dublin, Leeds, Glasgow and London on the run of shows this month. Fans have been advised that tickets are low for the shows - while the door times have been confirmed.

Here's all you need to know:

What is The National’s setlist for Dublin?

The exact setlist has not been confirmed, but the band’s recent shows in New York and Toronto had a lot of resemblances so UK fans can expect a similar line-up.

Since First Two Pages of Frankenstein’s release, the band have surprised fans with another album - entitled Laugh Track. Including another appearance from Bridgers, the album’s single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ features acclaimed indie folk legends Bon Iver. In recent concerts, The National have performed songs from Laugh Track in their encore and, hopefully, UK fans can look forward to the same.

The National play around 25 songs per concert, split between one act and an encore. Looking at previous shows, the setlist could look similar to the one below.

According to Setlist.fm, the band performed the following songs in New York on 18 August:

Once Upon a Poolside

Eucalyptus

Tropic Morning News

New Order T-Shirt

Demons

Don't Swallow the Cap

Bloodbuzz Ohio

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

I Need My Girl

Apartment Story

Conversation 16

Cherry Tree

Abel

Alien

Grease in Your Hair

Day I Die

Smoke Detector

Pink Rabbits

England

Graceless

Fake Empire

About Today

Encore

Light Years

Mr. November

Terrible Love

Space Invader

Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

The band will finish the UK leg of their tour at London’s infamous Alexandra Palace on 26 and 27 September.

Can I still get tickets to the UK shows?