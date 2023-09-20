The National setlist: what is potential setlist for Dublin 3Arena - what songs could band play?
Fans of The National can expect to hear plenty of new favourites as well as classic gems spanning from across their twenty-year career.
The indie rock band begin their UK and Ireland tour in Dublin at the 3Arena on Thursday, 21 September. It comes in support of the group's 9th studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released in April. Featuring some of indie music’s current leading names, notable singles include ‘The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)’ and ‘This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)’. The album was given a rating of 5 stars by NME, receiving rave reviews since its release.
The National will play shows in Dublin, Leeds, Glasgow and London on the run of shows this month. Fans have been advised that tickets are low for the shows - while the door times have been confirmed.
Here's all you need to know:
What is The National’s setlist for Dublin?
The exact setlist has not been confirmed, but the band’s recent shows in New York and Toronto had a lot of resemblances so UK fans can expect a similar line-up.
Since First Two Pages of Frankenstein’s release, the band have surprised fans with another album - entitled Laugh Track. Including another appearance from Bridgers, the album’s single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ features acclaimed indie folk legends Bon Iver. In recent concerts, The National have performed songs from Laugh Track in their encore and, hopefully, UK fans can look forward to the same.
The National play around 25 songs per concert, split between one act and an encore. Looking at previous shows, the setlist could look similar to the one below.
According to Setlist.fm, the band performed the following songs in New York on 18 August:
- Once Upon a Poolside
- Eucalyptus
- Tropic Morning News
- New Order T-Shirt
- Demons
- Don't Swallow the Cap
- Bloodbuzz Ohio
- The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
- I Need My Girl
- Apartment Story
- Conversation 16
- Cherry Tree
- Abel
- Alien
- Grease in Your Hair
- Day I Die
- Smoke Detector
- Pink Rabbits
- England
- Graceless
- Fake Empire
- About Today
Encore
- Light Years
- Mr. November
- Terrible Love
- Space Invader
- Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks
The band will finish the UK leg of their tour at London’s infamous Alexandra Palace on 26 and 27 September.
Can I still get tickets to the UK shows?
Tickets for The National’s shows at Alexandra Palace are now sold out. However, tickets are still available for performances in Leeds (September 23rd) and Glasgow (September 24th), with prices starting at £38.80. Tickets can be accessed through the band's website.