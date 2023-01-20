Rumjacks, Jesse Ahern and Pennywise join the band on tour

Dropkick Murphys long awaited headline show at Wembley Arena is almost here.

The band’s UK tour was delayed by almost 12 months, but for fans it will hopefully be finally worth the wait. It has seen the Boston group performing in Dublin and Belfast, as well as Glasgow and Manchester.

For the next stop, Dropkick Murphys will be headlining a show at the Cardiff International Arena before heading to the capital to play the OVO Arena Wembley. The band is supported by The Rumjacks, Jesse Ahern and Pennywise.

Here is all you need to know about the UK tour:

Where are Dropkick Murphys playing next?

The Boston band are coming to the Cardiff International Arena on Friday (20 January). It is the second-to-last stop on the UK tour.

The full address for the venue is: Mary Ann St, Cardiff CF10 2EQ. It has a capacity of 5,000.

Dropkick Murphys’ singer Al Barr performs on stage during the 29th Eurockeennes rock music festival on July 8, 2017 in Belfort, eastern France. (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

What time does the concert start?

The doors will open at 6pm, Cardiff International Arena’s website has said. The concert will begin at 6.45pm and four acts will perform in total.

The order is: Jesse Ahern, The Rumjacks, Pennywise and then Dropkick Murphys. It is scheduled to finish at 11pm.

When is the Dropkick Murphys concert at Wembley Arena?

Dropkick Murpheys will be headlining a show at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday (21 January). It is one of the final dates on the current UK tour - and what a way to bring the curtain down.

The full address of the venue is: Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA. The doors will open at 6pm approximately and the concert will end around 11pm but times are subject to change.

Why was the tour delayed to 2023?

In a statement last year announcing that the UK tour was being pushed back to 2023, Dropkick Murphys said: “We are broken hearted to announce that the January/February 2022 Ireland / UK / Europe tour is now officially postponed to 2023. Covid restrictions in various countries and the general uncertainty of the times makes it impossible for us to make this tour work in the current circumstances.

“The new dates are on our website. ALL 2022 TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR THE RESCHEDULED SHOWS. Lastly, The Interrupters will not be on the rescheduled 2023 shows - keep an eye out for support announcements. We CAN’T wait to see you all soon!!”

What songs have the band being playing on the UK tour?

The setlist for the latest date on the tour, Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Wednesday (18 January), was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

The Lonesome Boatman(The Fureys cover)

The Boys Are Back

Good as Gold

Blood

Middle Finger

Two 6’s Upside Down

All You Fonies

Turn Up That Dial

The Chosen Few

The State of Massachusetts

Queen of Suffolk County

Cadillac, Cadillac

Where Trouble Is At

Going Out in Style

Worker’s Song (with Mike Rivkees on vocals)

Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

Never Git Drunk No More (with Jaime Wyatt on vocals)

Barroom Hero (acoustic version with Jesse Ahern on vocals)

Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya

Dirty Old Town (Ewan MacColl cover)

I’m Shipping Up to Boston

Encore

Rose Tattoo

The Dirty Glass (with Jaime Wyatt on vocals)

Kiss Me, I’m Shitfaced

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster is showing low or limited availability for the three remaining Dropkick Murphys shows. If you are wanting to go to the Cardiff concert on Friday (20 January), prices start at £44.60 each.

However if you are wanting to see the band at the OVO Arena Wembley on 21 January, Ticketmaster has “no tickets available”. But there are still tickets available on Ticketmaster for the Dropkick Murphys concert in Birmingham on 22 January.

What are the other dates on the Drophick Murphys UK tour?

The band have been playing shows across the British Isles, including concerts in Ireland. The tour began at The Telegraph Building in Northern Ireland on 13 January.

Dropkick Murpheys will headline a show at Wembley Arena this weekend. Here are the full list of UK and Ireland dates: