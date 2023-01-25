Kasabian and Blossoms are two of the main headliners at Kendal Calling 2023

Kendal Calling is a huge event on any music-lovers calendar and fans of the festival will be treated to a range of headline acts this summer including Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kasabian and Blossoms.

The four day festival returned to the deer park in Lowther Castle last year for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic with the likes of Stereophonics, Supergrass and The Kooks all headlining.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet and the festival organisers are predicting a sell out crowd. Kendal Calling plays host to performances from more than 100 different acts, playing to thousands of people.

When is the festival taking place and how can you get tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Kendal Calling 2023?

Kendal Calling 2023 takes place between Thursday 27 July and Sunday 30 July. The festival has grown from a two-day 900 capacity event in 2006 to a 25,000 capacity 4-day event. This year the festival is celebrating its 16th anniversary.

Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2023?

Kendal Calling 2023 features a star-studded line-up of talented acts including the likes of Kasabian, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms and Royal Blood.

Blossoms have been confirmed for Kendal Calling 2023. (Getty Images)

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “After an absolutely stunning festival last year, we cannot wait to get back in those fields! With Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kaiser Cheifs, Rick Astley, Annie Mac - the line-up is looking absolutely stacked. All we need now is a bit of sun and we’ve got the perfect weekend!”

Here is a full list of all the acts that are performing at Kendal Calling 2023:

Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & Chic

Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, The Lathums, Example, Frank Turner, Confidence Man, Happy Mondays, Circa Waves, Beabadoobee, Melanie C, The Enemy

The Amazons, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, Scouting For Girls, Reverend & The Makers The Hunna, The Murder Capital, Jaackmaate’s Happy Hour Live, Vistas, Kieffer Sutherland, We Are Scientists, Lottery Winners, Tim Burgees, Cassia, Rachel Chinouriri, Alice Merton, Mike Skinner, Paul Woolford, DJ Yoda, Bklava, A.Skillz B2B Kraft Kuts, Gina Breeze

How to get tickets for Kendal Calling 2023

Pre-sale for Kendal Calling 2023 begins at 10am on Friday 27 January. You can register for pre-sale tickets on the official website .

Those that join the pre-sale will also be entered into a competition to win 4x VIP upgrades, Boutique and a £200 bar tab.General sale for the event begins on Saturday 28 January at 10am subject to availability.

Ticket prices for this year’s festival have not yet been confirmed however, based on last year’s prices we can expect Adult weekend tickets to start from around £178.75.

Where is Kendal Calling?

Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe, Cumbria CA10 2DY.

What are the camping options?

Kendal Calling has a number of different campsite areas adjacent to the arena.

General camping options include:

Great Holmes/ 24 hour party people - For those who wish to party into the evening.

Saddleback View/ Family Camping - For those who are camping with young children and families

Haye Parks - A campsite with a mountain view located to the left of the live-in vehicle field

The Shire - More relaxed and quieter than Great Holmes

Quiet Camping - Aimed towards those who are looking to get an early night and plenty of sleep.