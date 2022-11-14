Camp Bestival returns to Shropshire in 2023 with a line-up including Rudimental, The Human League, Melanie C, and even Dick and Dom

Camp Bestival, the sister festival of Camp Bestival Devon, returns to Shropshire next year with a huge lineup announced. The family festival will have well known children’s comedy stars, major music acts, and a range of exciting outdoor events.

Primal Scream will headline Bestival Shropshire 2023

What is Camp Bestival?

Camp Bestival is a British music festival, and a smaller version of Bestival, a four-day festival which was held originally at the Isle of Wight before moving to Dorset. Camp Bestival is a family-friendly event which features a four-day multiple venue music line-up, as well as comedy shows, literature programmes, and workshops.

The festival was held in Shropshire for the first time last year where it found huge success and will return to the site next year. Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: "Well, we only went and started a new festival didn’t we? We couldn’t have been happier with the site, the weather, the crowd, and the vibes.

"Oh yeah and paddle-boarding round a beautiful lake with our kids. A dream! So, we’re back for 2023 hoping to ramp up the levels even more from introducing a brand-new camp fancy dress parade, raft building and loads of cool new little pop-ups to mega pop stars and indie giants on the main stage."

What is the Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023 lineup?

This is the full line-up of performers for Camp Bestival 2023:

Music:

Primal Scream

Rudimental

The Human League

Groove Armada DJ Set

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Confidence Man

Sam Ryder

Melanie C

Sara Cox presents Just Can’t Get Enough 80s

Ella Henderson

Caity Baser

Pop Will Eat Itself

Bez and Rowetta

Badly Drawn Boy

Napalm Death

East 17 Christmas Special

Junior Jungle

Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana

Hot Dub Time Machine

The Bootleg Beatles

T’Pau

The Dolly Show

Utah

Sam Redmore

Fake Bush

Chris Hawkins

The Beat

Old Time Sailors Club

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Hip Hop Karaoke

Rhythm of the 90s

Goldie Lookin Chain

Beatles Dub Club

Mr Wilson’s Second Liners

The Longest Johns

The Smyths

Altern-8

The Human League will also perform at Bestival 2023

Events:

Extreme Bike Battle

Fearne Cotton

Red Devils Parachute Display

Farmyard Circus

Wild Swimming

Mr Motivator

Wall of Death

Mister Maker

Cirque Bijou

Bigtopmania Kids Theatre & Circus

Spinney Hollow Craft Village

Dick and Dom are among the comedy performers at Bestival Shropshire

Comedy:

Dick and Dom

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain

Mr Tumble

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

The Cuban Brothers

Comedy Club 4 Kids

Food and Drink:

Khana Wala Bazaar

When is Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023?

The four-day festival will begin on Thursday 17 August 2023 - it will be held at Weston Park.

When can you buy tickets for Camp Bestival 2023?

Existing Barclaycard customers can access presale tickets which are discounted by 10% from 9am on Tuesday 15 November until 8.59am on Thursday 17 November. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 17 November.

