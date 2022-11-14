Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023 line-up: Primal Scream and Confidence Man to perform at Weston Park festival
Camp Bestival returns to Shropshire in 2023 with a line-up including Rudimental, The Human League, Melanie C, and even Dick and Dom
Camp Bestival, the sister festival of Camp Bestival Devon, returns to Shropshire next year with a huge lineup announced. The family festival will have well known children’s comedy stars, major music acts, and a range of exciting outdoor events.
What is Camp Bestival?
Camp Bestival is a British music festival, and a smaller version of Bestival, a four-day festival which was held originally at the Isle of Wight before moving to Dorset. Camp Bestival is a family-friendly event which features a four-day multiple venue music line-up, as well as comedy shows, literature programmes, and workshops.
The festival was held in Shropshire for the first time last year where it found huge success and will return to the site next year. Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: "Well, we only went and started a new festival didn’t we? We couldn’t have been happier with the site, the weather, the crowd, and the vibes.
"Oh yeah and paddle-boarding round a beautiful lake with our kids. A dream! So, we’re back for 2023 hoping to ramp up the levels even more from introducing a brand-new camp fancy dress parade, raft building and loads of cool new little pop-ups to mega pop stars and indie giants on the main stage."
What is the Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023 lineup?
This is the full line-up of performers for Camp Bestival 2023:
Music:
- Primal Scream
- Rudimental
- The Human League
- Groove Armada DJ Set
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Confidence Man
- Sam Ryder
- Melanie C
- Sara Cox presents Just Can’t Get Enough 80s
- Ella Henderson
- Caity Baser
- Pop Will Eat Itself
- Bez and Rowetta
- Badly Drawn Boy
- Napalm Death
- East 17 Christmas Special
- Junior Jungle
- Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana
- Hot Dub Time Machine
- The Bootleg Beatles
- T’Pau
- The Dolly Show
- Utah
- Sam Redmore
- Fake Bush
- Chris Hawkins
- The Beat
- Old Time Sailors Club
- Cosmic Kids Yoga
- Hip Hop Karaoke
- Rhythm of the 90s
- Goldie Lookin Chain
- Beatles Dub Club
- Mr Wilson’s Second Liners
- The Longest Johns
- The Smyths
- Altern-8
Events:
- Extreme Bike Battle
- Fearne Cotton
- Red Devils Parachute Display
- Farmyard Circus
- Wild Swimming
- Mr Motivator
- Wall of Death
- Mister Maker
- Cirque Bijou
- Bigtopmania Kids Theatre & Circus
- Spinney Hollow Craft Village
Comedy:
- Dick and Dom
- Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain
- Mr Tumble
- Koo Koo Kanga Roo
- The Cuban Brothers
- Comedy Club 4 Kids
Food and Drink:
- Khana Wala Bazaar
When is Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023?
The four-day festival will begin on Thursday 17 August 2023 - it will be held at Weston Park.
When can you buy tickets for Camp Bestival 2023?
Existing Barclaycard customers can access presale tickets which are discounted by 10% from 9am on Tuesday 15 November until 8.59am on Thursday 17 November. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 17 November.
Tickets can be purchased for the full weekend or for single days, with early bird weekend ticket prices ranging from £70 for 2-4 year olds up to £170 for adults, plus a booking fee. You can find the full ticket and pricing information at the Camp Bestival Shropshire website.