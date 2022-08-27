Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Bring Me the Horizon, Arctic Monkeys and Halsey are headlining in 2022

Music fans from across the country are flocking to Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The festivals will be returning next year for its usual August bank holiday weekend slot.

Acts have not yet been announced for 2023.

Here is all you need to know:

When will Reading and Leeds Festival take place in 2023?

The exact date has not been confirmed for the festivals in 2023.

However, Reading and Leeds Festival usually takes place on the last weekend of August - when the bank holiday takes place.

The dates for the August bank holiday weekend in 2023 is Friday 25 August, Saturday 26 August and Sunday 27 August.

How to register for tickets for 2023?

Tickets for the 2022 edition of Reading and Leeds Festival went on sale on 1 September 2021.

It was the Wednesday after the 2021 edition of the festival.

Information about tickets for 2022 was made available on Reading and Leeds Fesitval website on 1 September 2021.

So it will be worth keeping an eagle eye on the websites in the coming days.

What is the possible prices for the festivals in 2023?

Presale weekend tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 were available for £264.45 in December 2021.

Radio Times reported at the time that “this fee includes camping”.

Day tickets at that time cost between £90 and £100.

The possible price for 2023 has not been confirmed yet.

Where will you be able to purchase tickets from?

Ticketmaster were selling tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival this year.

On the website for Reading Festival, when the news that tickets for 2022 had gone on sale it linked directly to Ticketmaster.

It is a safe bet that you will be able to purchase Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 from Ticketmaster.

Are Leeds and Reading Festival the same?

Both of the festivals take place at the same time between Friday 26 August and Sunday 28 August and there are many similarities between the two festivals - but they are not quite the same.

Among the differences are the locations of the festivals.

Anyone who has attended both festivals will know that there is a big difference between the sites at Reading and Leeds.

The Reading site is Richfield Avenue which is situated in the centre of the town. Reading Festival is relatively easy to travel to by train or bus as it is based on the doorstep of the town centre.

Leeds Festival is held at Bramham Park which is 10 miles away from Leeds city centre. To get to Bramham Park, festival goers would have to get a 30 minute bus to the festival, so there is no possibility of heading to a pub or restaurant for dinner during the festival.

The other big difference is the curfew times. At Reading Festival there is usually a curfew in the later hours of the evening for loud music to not disturb the locals.