Reading and Leeds Festival 2024: who is on the lineup, headliners and acts announced
Reading and Leeds Festival will announce first acts for 2024
The first acts are set to be announced for Reading and Leeds Festival next year. Fans have been speculating over which bands could appear on the 2024 bill.
Tickets for the dual festivals have gone on sale, but the initial wave of artists are set to be revealed on BBC Radio 1. Blink-182 are set to play their rearranged shows in Scotland and Ireland in late August next year, leading people to hope that they could make an appearance at Reading and Leeds - while Paramore will conveniently be in the UK as the main support for Taylor Swift's Eras tour shows around that time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons were among the headliners for 2023. The festivals have regularly attracted some of the biggest names in world music.
The first announcement for Reading and Leeds Festival is set to be made. Here's all you need to know:
When is Reading and Leeds Festival 2024?
The festival will once again take place over the August bank holiday weekend, its traditional slot. Both events will run from August 21 to August 25 - with the main performance days on August 23, 24 and 25.
When is the lineup announced?
The first acts for Reading and Leeds Festival 2024 will be announced on Thursday, November 23. The festival's official Twitter page teased: "We’ve got something for you… tune into @BBCR1 from 6pm TONIGHT for the exclusive."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Further announcements will be made over the coming months in the build-up to the festival.
Who is on the lineup?
The first acts will be announced on Thursday, November 23. We will update this article following the announcement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.