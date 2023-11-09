As Reading and Leeds gear up to announce the headline acts for 2024, we take a look at which bands could realistically headline the UK festival.

Reading and Leeds 2024 Lineup: List of rumoured bands to headline UK festival including Lewis Capaldi

The timers nearly up for the much-anticipated moment Reading and Leeds confirm which bands will headline the 2024 edition of the popular UK festival. Last year, the festival saw the likes of Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, and The 1975 top the bill and fans are already wondering which acts are rumoured to fill the slots next year.

Rumours have been circulating but which bands are being touted to headline the festival next year? Here's a list of acts that could be announced as the headline act for Reading and Leeds 2024?

Rumoured bands to headline Reading and Leeds 2024 - full list

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Capaldi

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish star is currently on touring sabbatical, bravely cancelling his remaining tour dates to focus on the impact of his Tourette’s’ diagnosis. The decision led to Capaldi withdrawing from his headline slot at Reading and Leeds festival in 2023.

Speaking to NME, Reading and Leeds' boss Melvin Benn said 'there will always be an open offer' for Capaldi to come back and headline the festival. So of course, if Lewis returns to health and his break is successful, isn't he a shoe-in for a headline spot in 2024?

Paramore

Fresh off the back of their latest album, 'This is Why', Paramore are hitting the road to support Taylor Swift on her Eras tour during the summer of 2024. Conveniently, the tour ends in London the weekend before Reading and Leeds starts.

While not specifically denying the rumour, Benn did hint against the band headlining when NME queried the Reading and Leeds boss. That being said, a band has supposedly already been booked to top the bill - one that has headlined before... could it happen?

Blink 182

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blink 182 sent fans into a frenzy when they announced the rescheduled dates for their 2024 tour with many noting the new show's now fall immediately after Reading and Leeds 2024. Blink-182 last headlined the festival back in 2014 and topped the bill before in 2010. They're familiar to the festival and likely an easy tap in for the organisers - so, coincidence or fate?

Green Day

Among the rumoured names, Green Day keeps cropping up, and for good reason. The pop-punk outfit is already nailed down to be in the UK next summer, having announced a huge headline tour for 2024. What's more, band is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the seminal album, American Idiot and the equally-adored 03' album, Dookie.

The group has already been confirmed to headline the Isle of Wight festival in June leading fans to speculate that their time in the UK might be up before it gets to Reading and Leeds. However when you search 'Green Day UK Tour 2024' on Google and scroll down the dates, Reading festival 2024 is there... I know who I believe.

Dua Lipa

This one's just speculation so far but fans have touted Dua Lipa for a headline slot. The pop icon performed at the festival in 2018, two years before she released one of the pop albums of the decade so far in 'Future Nostalgia'.