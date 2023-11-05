Glastonbury Festival 2024: artists rumoured to be in the line up, including Madonna, Coldplay
Big music artists have been rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury Festival 2024 - here’s a list of the possible headliners
Glastonbury Festival is famous for its unexpected performances and being headlined by the biggest music artists. The festival this year saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’Roses and Sir Elton John headline, with the Foo Fighters making an unannounced appearance and frontman Dave Grohl joining the Pretenders onstage for a surprise set.
The festival was met with criticism for choosing too many male acts to headline. Addressing the lack of women headliners, organiser Emily Eavis, said: “I’ve always been really passionate about gender split [on festival line-ups] and I think, actually, our problem was that I’d been so outspoken about it that having a year when there wasn’t a female sent people a bit mad – or some people. And we did have a female – she pulled out and we replaced them with Guns N’ Roses. But everyone knows that it’s top of my list.”
Rumours have been circulating as to who will be headlining Glastonbury 2024 which will take place from 26 to 30 June. According to the Daily Mail the organisers are said to be “thrilled” with the line-up, which will be the first time that two female artists have headlined in Glastonbury’s history. So, which acts are rumoured to be headlining the festival next year? Let’s take a look.
Who is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024?
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen has announced UK and Ireland dates for 2024, fuelling speculation he could be set to headline Glastonbury Festival again.
Madonna
According to the Daily Mail Madonna will headline Glastonbury next year. The paper reports that Madonna will close the music extravaganza on Sunday night.
Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode are getting some interest as they are currently midway through their world tour in support of new album Memento Mori. Their shows reach into April 2024, with the final stop off in Cologne, Germany with rumours circulating that they could appear at Worthy Farm.
Coldplay
The Sun have claimed Chris Martin and co are in "advanced talks" to headline Glastonbury for a fifth time. This would mean Coldplay would beat The Cure for most headline appearances after Robert Smith and his band topped the bill in 2019.
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl and his crew made a comeback to the UK at Glastonbury 2023 when they made a "surprise" appearance on Friday evening as "The Churn-Ups". They’re in the UK the week of Glastonbury for shows, with the Friday to Sunday clear.
Blur
Blur made a comeback this year with the release of The Ballad Of Darren and a number of high profile live shows across the summer. Could they headline Glastonbury in summer 2024?
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa was highly anticipated to join Sir Elton John onstage at the 2023 event when he played ‘Cold Heart’. The Mail Online reports that she is set to be the festival’s top act on Friday.
Blink-182
The reunited trio’s tour winds up in Mexico at the start of April 2024, which means the summer is clear for a Glastonbury headline set.
Pulp
2023 was the year of the big Pulp reunion, with shows at London’s Finsbury Park, Latitude and TRNSMT Festivals. They are rumoured as an act that could potentially headline Glastonbury.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles has no shows pencilled in for 2024 causing fans to speculate that he might be on the cards to headline Glastonbury.
Rihanna
The global superstar is hotly-tipped to drop a new album and it is expected that tour dates will follow. As Emily Eavis is keen to get more than one female headliner for 2024 could Rihanna be in the line-up?
BeyonceThe Renaissance World Tour wrapped up in October 2023 with speculation Beyonce could headline Glastonbury. She already played the festival back in 2011.
The Rolling Stones
This year the band released its first album of new material in nearly two decades. They headlined Glastonbury in 2013, but could they be tipped to do it again?
AC/DC
Acca Dacca are back with singer Brian Johnson for the first time in years. They played the Power Trip 2023 show in October this year meaning the band is fully operational again. Could they headline Glastonbury next year?
Oasis
Liam Gallagher has announced a Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour next summer - and conveniently there are no dates scheduled over the Glastonbury weekend. Could this be a springboard for the surely-inevitable-at-some-stage Oasis reunion?