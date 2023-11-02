Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Air strike killed and injured hundreds in Gaza refugee camp
BBC star Victoria Coren Mitchell gives birth to second baby
Extinction Rebellion co-founder found guilty of breaking £27k window
Sir Bobby Charlton died five days after a fall at care home
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Sir Bobby Charlton to be remembered in memorial service

Glastonbury 2024 tickets: what time do tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury Festival has confirmed times tickets go on sale

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first batch of tickets for Glastonbury 2024 are set to go on sale.

Experts have issued advice for music lovers hoping to get their hands on passes for the festival. The prices have also been confirmed - with an increase on the previous year.

The line-up has not been revealed for the festival as of 2 November, but the festival have already teased a 'really big' female star will top the Pyramid Stage. Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John were the headliners for 2023.

Most Popular

Here's all you need to know:

What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

The first batch of tickets for the 2024 edition of Glastonbury Festival will go on sale on Thursday, 2 November. However registration for the event closed at 5pm on Monday, 30 October.

Glastonbury have confirmed that tickets plus coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm on 2 November. General sale will begin at 9am on Sunday, 5 November.

Where can you buy Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 are available exclusively from See Tickets. The link to the sale page can be found here.

Do not go to Ticketmaster's website or any other retailer on 2 November or 5 November, otherwise you risk missing out on passes.

Glastonbury Festival. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)Glastonbury Festival. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Glastonbury Festival. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Check your registration

On its website, Glastonbury Festival advised: "As part of our ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend the Festival will need to have registered in advance of the ticket sale.

"Even if you think you’re already registered, we encourage you to check / retrieve details of your existing registration well ahead of the ticket sale."

Related topics:GlastonburyTicketsLive Music