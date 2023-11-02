Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first batch of tickets for Glastonbury 2024 are set to go on sale.

Experts have issued advice for music lovers hoping to get their hands on passes for the festival. The prices have also been confirmed - with an increase on the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up has not been revealed for the festival as of 2 November, but the festival have already teased a 'really big' female star will top the Pyramid Stage. Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John were the headliners for 2023.

Here's all you need to know:

What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

The first batch of tickets for the 2024 edition of Glastonbury Festival will go on sale on Thursday, 2 November. However registration for the event closed at 5pm on Monday, 30 October.

Glastonbury have confirmed that tickets plus coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm on 2 November. General sale will begin at 9am on Sunday, 5 November.

Where can you buy Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 are available exclusively from See Tickets. The link to the sale page can be found here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do not go to Ticketmaster's website or any other retailer on 2 November or 5 November, otherwise you risk missing out on passes.

Glastonbury Festival. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Check your registration

On its website, Glastonbury Festival advised: "As part of our ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend the Festival will need to have registered in advance of the ticket sale.