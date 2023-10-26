Tickets for Glastonbury festival 2024 go on sale in just over a week, tilt the odds in your favour by following our expert tips and tricks

With just over a week to go until Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale, revellers are looking for ways to increase their odds of attending the UK’s biggest festival. While securing Glastonbury festival tickets may feel like the luck of the draw, you can tilt the odds in your favour by preparing correctly and listening to expert tips.

Rest assured, even the most seasoned of veterans of the Worthy Farm festival struggle to battle against the growing demand for tickets - even with prices surging. The added demand brings extra pressure to Glastonbury’s ticket vendor - SeeTickets - to worm out bots and anyone trying to game the system.

That being said, experts at Spin Genie UK, have shared their top tips for nabbing those coveted Glastonbury tickets. Here are some expert tips on securing tickets to the UK’s most competitive festival.

Glastonbury tickets 2024 - 7 tips on how to buy them

Be prepared

It sounds obvious, but ensure you’re ready and prepared for when ticket sale day comes around. Tickets go on sale at 6pm for the Thursday tickets plus coach travel sale and 9am for the Sunday ticket only sale, so make sure you have an alarm set so you don’t miss out. This is especially important for the main sale on the Sunday, so make sure that you don’t sleep in.

Multiple devices

The more devices you use, the more chances of success you have. Most of us will have access to a laptop and a mobile phone but consider whether there are any others in the house, such as a tablet or even a smart TV. Also, see whether you can borrow any family members’ or housemates’ devices or ask them to help you to try and secure tickets.

That being said, Glastonbury encourages users to ‘stick to one device and one tab’ in order to ease load on their servers. According to the festival, using multiple devices doesn’t reflect the ‘ethos’ of the festival.

Communication is key

Similarly, the more people trying for tickets as part of your group, the more chances you’ll have, although the maximum number of people in a group is six. Once you’ve got your group together, create a group chat and ensure you stay in touch throughout the process.

It’s also a good idea to have the registration number and postcode of everybody in your group saved, as you’ll need to quickly enter these if you’re lucky enough to get through to purchase. Make sure that everybody is on the same page in terms of whether you’re going to try for coach tickets, or just general admissions.

If you decide to try for coach tickets, you’ll all have to travel from the same location and you might not get much of a say in terms of your departure time, so make sure you fully communicate this to make sure everyone is happy beforehand.

Experienced festival goers also argue against multi-grouping when it comes to buying tickets. Failure to maintain communication between groups of friends can lead to registration details being accidentally duplicated on different purchase pages and is a pain when the server kicks you off at the last hurdle.

WI-FI connection and mobile data service

If you know your Wi-Fi signal isn’t the best, consider switching to mobile data on devices that can use it. Some people may also choose to head somewhere they know has a reliable connection, such as an office space, if they can. But beware, public WI-FI might not be the best solution in terms of speed.

Watch out for scams

It can be easy to get caught out in all the chaos and excitement of the ticket sale. Remember that the only place that you can buy Glastonbury tickets is with See Tickets (which you can access via the Glastonbury website). Glastonbury tickets are personalised with your picture, so anybody promising to sell you a second-hand ticket is likely trying to scam you.

Stay calm and keep trying

It’s undeniable that the ticket-buying process is a stressful and often frustrating one. It’s important though that you stay calm throughout the process, especially if you’re lucky enough to get through. If you do, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to enter your details (and those of others in your group) and select your payment method.

Any mistakes and you’ll likely have to start again, so it’s vital to stay calm here. Don’t be discouraged if you’re struggling to get through, and keep trying until you get official confirmation that the festival has sold out.

One tab, one click

This one can’t be stressed enough. While the urge to refresh can be overwhelming, especially when pages seem slow to load, resist the temptation. Refreshing could knock you back in the queue.