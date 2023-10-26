After criticism over the the all-male headliners of 2023, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said that a female artist has been book to play the famed legends slot

A "really big" female US artist has been booked to play Glastonbury's iconic legends slot, festival organiser Emily Eavis has revealed.

Eavis spoke about the booking on the BBC podcast Sidetrack with Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw. She also revealed that there is still work to be done on the highly anticipated line-up but hopes that two more woman will take one some of the headline slots.

It comes after criticism was aimed at the festival for choosing all-male headliners in 2023, with Elton John, Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys all taking to the Pyramid Stage last summer. At the time, Eavis said that the festival's hands were tied when it came to book all men for the headline slots, after an unnamed female headliner had to pull out due to calendar clashes.

Anticipation is high for the reveal of the 2024 line-up, with rumours already swirling about who could take to the stage in Somerset. Madonna's recent comeback Celebration Tour has sent tongues wagging over a possible festival appearance, while Taylor Swift's huge popularity has also brought up the possibility of a Glastonbury appearance.

What has Emily Eavis said about Glastonbury legends slot for 2024?

Speaking to the podcast, Eavis said: “I’ve been talking to people about headline slots for next year for about two years and those are still very much up in the air so it takes a long time.” While said said that the festival was "taking shape" up until last week, a phone call from the team of a "really big" US female artist for the legends slot put plans into motion.

Eavis said: "This is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July but this year we’re holding out for a little bit longer. And then last week, I got a call from a really big American artist saying ‘This person’s around next year’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible. Thank god we held the slot’.”

The festival co-organiser reflected on the backlash aimed at the festival last year, with some festival-goers bemoaning the lack of female headliners. She told Mac and Grimshaw on the show: “I’ve always been really passionate about gender split. I think actually our problem was that I’ve been so outspoken about it that having a year where there wasn’t a female, it (made) some people a bit mad. And actually we did have a female, she pulled out and we replaced with Guns N’ Roses on Saturday.”

She added: “It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners but we’re also creating them… there’s female artists on smaller stages and (we’re) bringing them through all the time so I feel the pool is going to be bigger soon. And who knows next year we might get two and certainly I can say that the legend is female.”

Who could be playing Glastonbury 2024?

During her appearance on the podcast, Eavis confirmed that the current plan is to announce the line-up for Glastonbury 2024 in the new year once tickets have gone on sale. Tickets for the festival are due to go live next week.

There are widespread rumours that Madonna could be making an appearance at the festival after her highly successful comeback Celebration Tour, which kicked off in London earlier this month. Nothing has been confirmed yet but Eavis' revelation that a "really big American artist" is playing the legends slot could mean that the Queen of Pop is set to grace the stage.

Currently, with a glaring Glastonbury shaped hope in her extensive touring schedule for 2024, Taylor Swift is one of the bookies' favourite to headline the Pyramid Stage. Another pop princess who is among those rumoured to be taking to the stage is Dua Lipa, who is expected to return with a new album in the next year. Her surprise no-show during Elton John's headline slot in 2023 for their 'Cold Heart' duet raised eyebrows, so fans will be hoping to see her on the Worthy Farm stage soon.