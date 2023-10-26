Telling news your way
Fall Out Boy support acts: who are opening acts for Leeds First Direct Arena show?

Fall Out Boy will be joined by PVRIS and nothing, nowhere for UK tour

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago
Fall Out Boy's support acts for their UK tour have been confirmed.

The iconic pop punk band are set to play arena shows in major cities like Leeds, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Cardiff in the coming days. It is FOB's first UK tour since the Hella Mega shows in 2021.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by two support acts for the So Much for (Tour) Dust concerts. It comes following the release of the band's eigth studio album earlier in 2023.

The venues have started to confirm door times for the shows. It is one of the big tours this week in the UK - like S Club and JLS.

Who are the opening acts for Fall Out Boy?

The pop-punk titans will be joined by two support acts for the So Much for (Tour) Dust shows in the UK this month. The openers will be:

  • PVRIS
  • nothing, nowhere

Who is PVRIS?

PVRIS is a pop rock act made up of singer Lynn Gunn. The name is pronounced as Paris - like the French capital, or the Greek mythological figure if you prefer.

Formed in 2012 in Lowell, Massachusetts as a band, PVRIS have since had a number of lineup changes and now is just Lynn Gunn and touring members. Their sound is described as a mix of dark beat-heavy rock and electronic music.

PVRIS debut album - White Noise - was released in 2014 and have dropped four albums in total. The most recent release is 2023's Evergreen.

PVRIS. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesPVRIS. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
PVRIS. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The act's most popular songs on Spotify include the League of Legend anthem Burn It All Down, Snakes - from Arcane, GODDESS, GOOD ENEMY and Sacrificial.

PVRIS have been supporting Fall Out Boy during the recent European shows and according to Setlist.fm, played the following tracks in Amsterdam on Tuesday, 24 October:

  • I DON'T WANNA DO THIS ANYMORE
  • ANIMAL
  • Dead Weight
  • Fire(Shortened)
  • HYPE ZOMBIES
  • SENTI‐MENTAL
  • Monster
  • Good Enemy
  • Anywhere but Here
  • Mirrors
  • Hallucinations
  • My House
  • GODDESS

Previous sets on the tour have lasted around 40 minutes. Expect similar for UK dates. PVRIS will be the final support act before Fall Out Boy take to the stage.

Who is nothing, nowhere?

The stage name of American rapper and singer Joseph Edward Mulherin, nothing, nowhere blends a mix of emo music, rock and rap to create a unique sound. During live performances the rapper is joined by a live band.

The artist's most popular songs on Spotify include his tracks hammer, THIRST4VIOLENCE and fake friend - as well as his feature appearances on Stand Atlantic's deathwish and Magnolia Park's Breathing.

During the recent run of European shows, nothing, nowhere played the following setlist in Paris on 23 October:

  • THIRST4VIOLENCE
  • PSYCHO_PSYCHIATRY
  • nightmare
  • fake friend
  • ANX13TY
  • Ornament
  • Pieces of You
  • One Step Closer(Linkin Park cover)
  • hammer

Based on previous performances, you can expect nothing, nowhere to be on stage for around 30 minutes. He will perform first.

