Fall Out Boy setlist: what songs can fans expect to hear at Leeds First Direct Arena
Fall Out Boy's potential setlist for Leeds First Direct Arena
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fall Out Boy fans can look forward to hearing all of their biggest hits on the UK tour.
The exact setlist for the shows in October and November has not been confirmed, but previous shows in Europe give fans a hint of what to expect. The So Much for (Tour) Dust will roll into Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Cardiff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fall Out Boy will be joined by two support acts for all of the shows. The door times have been confirmed by the venues ahead of the concerts.
But what songs can you expect? Here's all you need to know:
What is Fall Out Boy's tour setlist?
The rockers have been on the road across Europe in recent weeks and it gives fans heading to the UK shows a hint of what to expect. Based on previous performances, Fall Out Boy will play around 27 songs and there will not be an encore.
According to Setlist.fm, Fall Out Boy played the following songs in Belgium on 25 October:
- Love From the Other Side
- The Phoenix
- Sugar, We're Goin Down
- Uma Thurman
- A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
- Dead on Arrival
- Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
- Calm Before the Storm
- This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
- Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
- Heaven, Iowa
- Bang the Doldrums
- Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
- Fake Out
- What a Catch, Donnie(Partial, Piano Medley)
- Golden(Partial, Piano Medley)
- Don't Stop Believin'(Journey cover) (Partial, Piano Medley)
- Save Rock and Roll
- Baby Annihilation
- Enter Sandman(Metallica cover) (Partial- first verse and chorus only)
- Dance, Dance
- Hold Me Like a Grudge
- Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year(Magic 8 Ball Song)
- My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
- Thnks fr th Mmrs
- Centuries
- Saturday
Advertisement
Advertisement
The setlist could be switched up for the UK tour, so don't take the above as gospel. We will update the setlist throughout the tour.
How long is a Fall Out Boy show?
Fans can expect Fall Out Boy to be on stage for around 1 hour 45 minutes. The timings for the support acts have also been confirmed.
Based on previous performances, FOB will play for between 1 hour 40 and 1 hour 45 minutes. For example, during the show in Amsterdam on Tuesday, 24 October the band took to the stage at 9.10pm and played until 10.50pm.