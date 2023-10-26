Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fall Out Boy fans can look forward to hearing all of their biggest hits on the UK tour.

The exact setlist for the shows in October and November has not been confirmed, but previous shows in Europe give fans a hint of what to expect. The So Much for (Tour) Dust will roll into Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Cardiff.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by two support acts for all of the shows. The door times have been confirmed by the venues ahead of the concerts.

But what songs can you expect? Here's all you need to know:

What is Fall Out Boy's tour setlist?

The rockers have been on the road across Europe in recent weeks and it gives fans heading to the UK shows a hint of what to expect. Based on previous performances, Fall Out Boy will play around 27 songs and there will not be an encore.

Fall Out Boy performing. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

According to Setlist.fm, Fall Out Boy played the following songs in Belgium on 25 October:

Love From the Other Side

The Phoenix

Sugar, We're Goin Down

Uma Thurman

A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"

Dead on Arrival

Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy

Calm Before the Storm

This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes

Heaven, Iowa

Bang the Doldrums

Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet

Fake Out

What a Catch, Donnie(Partial, Piano Medley)

Golden(Partial, Piano Medley)

Don't Stop Believin'(Journey cover) (Partial, Piano Medley)

Save Rock and Roll

Baby Annihilation

Enter Sandman(Metallica cover) (Partial- first verse and chorus only)

Dance, Dance

Hold Me Like a Grudge

Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year(Magic 8 Ball Song)

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

Thnks fr th Mmrs

Centuries

Saturday

The setlist could be switched up for the UK tour, so don't take the above as gospel. We will update the setlist throughout the tour.

How long is a Fall Out Boy show?

Fans can expect Fall Out Boy to be on stage for around 1 hour 45 minutes. The timings for the support acts have also been confirmed.